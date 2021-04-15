News

Mark Lawrenson embarrasses himself due to failure to do Newcastle research – Laughable

Mark Lawrenson makes a very nice living these days due to being a football pundit.

That role involves him talking (supposedly) knowledgably about what has happened in the past AND what is most likely to happen in the future.

The latter especially so when it comes to him making his Premier League matches in each round of games..

Obviously for Mark Lawrenson to make well informed predictions, he has to be well informed about what has happened previously.

A bit like a horse racing tipster, if you don’t know for sure how the horses have got on in previous races, then surely you are only guessing when you’re tipping what is going to happen in the upcoming race…or match.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle v West Ham, Mark Lawrenson tips Steve Bruce and his team to win 2-0: ‘Partly because I think Newcastle usually pick up points in bursts…’

Hmmm.

Before ASM turned that Burnley match around last Sunday, Newcastle had won seven Premier League matches this season.

Rather than picking up ‘points in bursts’ it is actually the exact opposite, after six of those wins, Newcastle immediately lost the next PL game. Only after the late win (two goals in the last two minutes) at Palace in late November, did Newcastle win their very next game, a very lucky win at home to West Brom. Ironically that West Brom follow up win happened after there was a 15 gap due to a Covid outbreak, another media myth exploded, NUFC / Steve Bruce supposedly harmed far more by Covid than anybody else this season, yet it was the game when they were most affected by the virus impact that is the only one all season when NUFC have had a follow up win.

Mark Lawrenson may well be proved right, Newcastle could win 2-0 against Champions League challengers West Ham. However, if they do, Lawrenson will have succeeded with his prediction in exactly the same way a horse racing tipster would, if he closed his eyes and stuck a pin in and got lucky.

Quite amazing when in this day and age, even if you are clueless, it takes literally 10 seconds to check online how any club has got on so far this season and check for any trends.

A bit like Steve Bruce though, Mark Lawrenson is old school and as he says himself: ‘I think Newcastle usually pick up points in bursts…’, he thinks, he doesn’t know for sure.

Amazing that the likes of Mark Lawrenson and Steve ‘I don’t really do tactics’ Bruce have built seemingly never ending careers in punditry and management respectively, despite repeatedly showing that they aren’t up to the job(s).

Nice work if you can get it.

(***Other small factors to consider when predicting this match – Newcastle have won three of their last twenty two matches (all competitions) and West Ham have lost only three of their last seventeen Premier League games.)

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Last weekend’s win at Burnley was massive for Newcastle, who now have a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

“I’m going for a bit of an upset here.

“Partly because I think Newcastle usually pick up points in bursts and also because they also have Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson to come into their starting XI after the impact they made off the bench against the Clarets.

“It has the makings of a decent game, anyhow.

“West Ham have developed a bit of a habit recently of going 3-0 up and being pegged back, but they held on to beat Leicester last week and will hang on to fourth place for a while longer.

“I am going for the Hammers to lose this time but I am sure they won’t mind.

“I also thought they would be beaten by the Foxes and, before then Wolves, and I was wrong on both occasions.

“Prediction is Newcastle 2 West Ham 0.”

