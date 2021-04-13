News

Manchester United still chasing this all-time Premier League Sir Bobby Newcastle record

Manchester United are still falling short.

The Old Trafford side still looking to catch and overtake this Premier League record, which Sir Bobby Robson holds from his time at Newcastle United.

It relates to the 2001/02 season (coming up to 20 years ago now, frightening!) when Sir Bobby guided Newcastle United to fourth in the Premier League.

A brilliant team to watch, with the near perfect mix of the talent and experience of the likes of Given, Shearer, Speed, Solano and Robert, alongside the talent and blistering pace of Bellamy and Dyer.

Newcastle United ended that season in a Champions League qualifying place of fourth, well ahead of the rest, Leeds the closest but five points adrift of NUFC.

One of the features of that Sir Bobby Newcastle United team, was that they never knew when they were beaten.

Incredibly that 2001/02 season, Newcastle came back from losing positions to earn 34 points. Winning an amazing ten matches after recovering from going behind, plus also four draws.

Amongst the amazing matches that season, it would be the two games immediately before Christmas 2001 that must be top of the list.

Pires putting Arsenal ahead on 20 minutes, only for Newcastle to storm back and win 3-1 at Highbury, Laurent Robert the key man.

Then four days later, Harte put Leeds 3-1 up at Elland Road, only for Newcastle to brilliantly win 4-3, Solano the match winner this time in the very final seconds with a superb finish. Those two wins guaranteed Newcastle United were top of the Premier League for Christmas 2001, happy days.

The closest anybody has come to beating Sir Bobby’s NUFC comeback king record, was Manchester United in 2012/13.

In his final season at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson saw his team come back from losing positions 11 times in the Premier League, nine wins and two draws seeing them recover 29 points after going behind.

That season included a remarkable match, where on Boxing Day 2012, Manchester United won 4-3 despite Newcastle United taking the lead three times…

Football365 have done a feature on this outstanding record that Newcastle United hold under Sir Bobby Robson in 2001/02.

As Manchester United are having another go at beating the record.

Trailing on Sunday to Tottenham, Solskjaer’s team coming back to win.

That makes it 28 points Manchester United have earned after falling behind this season, nine wins and a draw.

Manchester United now have seven PL games remaining to try and break Sir Bobby’s record, they need to get another six points from losing positions to equal that NUFC 34 points total, seven to beat it.

