News

Manchester United and Liverpool new European Superleague push – Premier League official statement

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are back at the trough, attempting to push through European Superleague plans.

Sunday has seen this ugly idea raise its head yet again, with the various European leagues and other authorities quick to condemn the idea / moves AND issue threats, warning the want to break away clubs what would happen.

The Premier League issuing a statement (see below) in response to the latest selfish push for even more power and privilege, not to mention money!

The other major European leagues also condemning the proposals, as well as UEFA.

Any clubs intending to push ahead as part of a European Superleague, warned that this would / could then see them barred from all domestic competitions, any other officially sanctioned European /World competition, plus players of any club taking part in a European Superleague finding themselves almost certainly barred from playing for their countries in World Cups and European Championships.

RMC in France have named the 12 clubs behind the idea as: ‘Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.’

No Bundesliga or Ligue One clubs understood to be actively backing the proposal.

The rich always want to get even richer BUT yet again, the rich and powerful don’t seem to understand just how privileged they are with the current situation, particularly those in the Premier League.

The Premier League have by far the best and most lucrative TV deals to show their matches around the world, plus the usual suspects are then given so many advantages when qualifying for the Champions League.

It is crazy to think that they believe long-term they could be better off in some false competition, with zero integrity and not based on qualifying / achievement to be part of it.

Premier League official statement:

‘The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid.

Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.

The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.

We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game.’

