News

Liverpool were desperate to be out of the Champions League – Happy to oblige

Well, to be fair, Liverpool did announce only six days ago that they were desperate to avoid playing Champions League in the future.

You certainly can’t deny the effort they have put in since Sunday to make that a reality.

Of course, the situation has changed ‘slightly’ since Sunday night’s revelation…

Liverpool yet again one of the main movers behind a plan to steal the future of football.

Six months ago, Liverpool and Manchester United were the two Premier League clubs driving ‘Project Big Picture’, as they and the rest of the shameful six attempted to change the rules. If they had succeeded then the six of them would have been able to outvote all of the other 14 Premier League clubs in any future important vote. Meaning that forever more they would have been able to step by step direct more and more money and power into that half dozen clubs.

No surprise then, that on Sunday Man Utd and Liverpool were yet again leading the Premier League half of the dirty dozen. This time teaming up with three clubs each from Italy and Spain, with their mission to once again to end any kind of democracy or remaining relative fairness. The intention to set up a European Super League that would make those twelve clubs have absolute power and become ever richer, this time via awarding themselves automatic participation in the main European competition without having to qualify. The dirty dozen setting up their own private European league to effectively replace the Champions League.

Hilariously, the twelve clubs behind this European Super League, especially the six Premier League clubs, found themselves under attack from all sides.

So much so that within 48 hours of declaring that this was the brave new world of football, the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd were racing to be the first to say they were no longer going to support the ESL idea, were very sorry for having any involvement. and after all…they weren’t the ones who had been all that keen on it anyway!

You couldn’t make it up, cowards the lot of them. At least that mental case Perez from Real Madrid isn’t scared to stick to his ‘principles’, full steam ahead for him instead of pretending he was hardly involved, as the likes of Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool are trying to do.

After the ESL plan was revealed and started to unravel, Liverpool went to Leeds and dominated the first half, should have had the game won. Ended up having seventeen shots but converting only one into a goal, meaning an 87th minute Leeds goal earned a draw and took Liverpool two points further away from the Champions League (just in case any circumstances changed…).

On Saturday afternoon it was even worse / better, Liverpool having 22 shots but only able to convert one into a goal. Newcastle had a few opportunities of their own but for the scousers they were finding it embarrassingly easy to time after time cut through NUFC’s midfield and back line.

After Salah scored a class goal in only the third minute, it looked impossible that Liverpool wouldn’t add to it. To their credit though, the home side failed to add another goal.

That set it up for them to hilariously concede in the fifth minute of added time, Willock doing the business for Newcastle once again from the bench.

So, a total of 39 shots in three hours of PL football this week but only two goals and two points.

The Premier League looking like this after the Newcastle draw at Anfield:

As you can see, with two wins this week, Liverpool would have been fourth top and three points clear of their closest competitors for the Champions League final place.

Since the treachery was revealed on Sunday night, the conspirators have failed to win four of the six games they have played. Liverpool drawing these two matches, Chelsea drawing at home to Brighton and Arsenal losing at home to Everton. The only positive results this week for the shameful six have been Tottenham with a lucky win over Southampton and Man City winning at Villa.

The self-appointed elite finding themselves currently in ninth (Arsenal), seventh (Tottenham) and sixth (Liverpool). Whilst if West Ham beat Chelsea tonight, the blues would only be fifth.

This adds further embarrassment to these clubs who saw themselves as above the rest, believing they had the right to simply seize riches and power, at the expense of all other clubs.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

(Unbelievably lucky Steve Bruce must do right thing and walk away in four weeks time – Read HERE)

(Should have been Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2 not Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – You couldn’t make it up – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dramatic draw! – Read HERE)

