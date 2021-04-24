Opinion

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dramatic draw!

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

An incident packed game where Liverpool wasted chance after chance and Newcastle had their odd moment as well, United earning a point when scoring 94 minutes after the scousers had Salah had put the home side in front.

Jamie Smith:

“Nice.

“No matter how good or bad we are, any sort of result at this place is welcome.

“It even feels a bit robbery after another sh.t VAR decision went against us.

“But I’ll take the point all day long.

“A sickener for Fulham on a day they didn’t play and safety as good as sorted.”

Brian Standen:

“Entertaining game where half time could have been 7-2.

“Maxi has an amazing first half but second half Klopp nullified him with superior tactics.

“Some good and bad performances but for me Jacob Murphy is finally showing he is a footballer and it bodes well for the future.

“Little disappointing Newcastle did not really go for more it in last 15 minutes as Liverpool were clearly nervous and what followed proves it.

“VAR – can’t say anymore than what won’t already have been said.

“And finally GTF in and F.ck VAR!”

GToon:

“I won’t go on but I hate this lot more than Sunderland.

“I hate everything about them from 1974 onwards.

“To say I was happy to get a point today is an understatement.

“I haven’t got BT Sport but just ask all the people stood next to me in the queue at B and Q how much it meant.

“And not even VAR could save them or send one of our players off like normally happens.

“Hahaha. Get in!”

Dave Punton:

“There are often moments in a football season that get you running about like mad man and today was one of them.

“Amid high drama at Anfield, seconds after a VAR controversy, the wee club from the north east came up with a stoppage time leveller. The very last kick from Joe Willock. Imagine the scenes had of been fans there.

“Just when we all thought the big talking point was the Wilson goal chalked off by the video assistant, the Arsenal loanee does another super sub cameo. That’s eight points the last has bagged for NUFC down the run in.

“And all after a first half where we had chances but could so easily of been trailing by three or four.

“That Salah’s inspired opener was the only difference at the break was the one thing to cling to.

“Given our club’s propensity to fold on this ground in heartbreaking ways, it was even too late for them go get up the other end and get a winner.

“We may not have won here since April 1994 – and that search goes on – but we will take that draw today with great pride.

“A massive point.”

Ben Cooper:

“Good entertainment at Anfield as United nabbed an equaliser in stoppage time, Willock’s deflected shot cancelling out Salah’s third minute cracker.

“It came a minute or two after Callum Wilson thought he had equalised, bundling the ball into the net with VAR replays disallowing the goal for an accidental handball, presumably not allowed to also rule that it should have been a penalty as Wilson was pushed as he shot.

“Who needs a Super League when you get those kind of decisions?

“A very pleasing and valuable point for a Newcastle team who played with some freedom, created chances and gave it their all.

“A disappointing and damaging point for Liverpool who had loads of shots, loads of great chances and can spend the rest of the weekend reading up on karma.

“The spiritual principle of cause and effect.

“They’ve had a bad week.

“Serves them right.”

Paul Patterson:

“Top effort from the majority of the players for pushing right until the end but Willock MUST start.

“Sadly, looking at the bigger picture, it’s all aboard the magical bus to mediocrity.

“New contract for Bruce is in the post.

“This must be the luckiest manager I’ve ever come across.”

Nat Seaton:

“YEESSSSSS!!!

“That’s how I felt after Willock scoring the equaliser after such a harsh decision for the disallowed goal.

“Liverpool should have had the game won but thanks to their poor finishing and Dubravka having a good game we hung on in there and what a feeling when Willock struck the ball into the net via lovely deflection…

“Another happy Saturday!!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

