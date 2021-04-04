News

Killer stats ahead of Newcastle v Tottenham – Steve Bruce v Jose Mourinho

It is Newcastle v Tottenham up next.

Two clubs with very different hopes and aspirations going into today’s match at St James Park.

Newcastle currently favourites to go down alongside West Brom and Sheffield United, Steve Bruce desperate for a point or better to help the crawl towards safety. Whilst Tottenham know that all three points would take them ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and into the final Champions League position in the league.

So, all to play for.

In advance of the Newcastle v Tottenham clash, some key killer stats to consider…

Jose Mourinho has never lost a competitive match to Steve Bruce, Jose winning nine of their meetings, draws in the other three.

Jose Mourinho has only won one of his eight Premier League matches at SJP, that coming on his last visit, a 3-1 away victory last season in July 2020.

That day, two goals from Harry Kane and one from Heung-Min Son. Ominously, Son is fit to return to play today and they are the Premier League’s most prolific partnership, scoring 30 PL goals (more than the 28 Newcastle’s entire squad have scored in the PL this season) so far this season between them and registering 22 PL assists.

Newcastle United have won only two of their last twenty games (all competitions) these past four months.

Only Manchester City have conceded less goals than Tottenham this season.

In only two of their last 19 games (all competitions) have Newcastle scored more than one goal, in ten of the last 19 NUFC have scored no goals at all, in seven just the one goal.

Only five times in 29 PL games have Tottenham failed to score this season, only twice in 15 away PL games not scoring at least once.

It is 17 years since Tottenham failed to score in a Premier League match at St James Park, in 2004 Newcastle won 4-0 with two from Alan Shearer and an unforgettable brilliant two goals from Laurent Robert.

Tottenham have won on five of their last six visits to St James Park and in the five wins scored 14 goals and only conceding three. In typical Newcastle style though, the exception was a 5-1 win with 10 men in 2016 with United already relegated and a full house turnout desperate to persuade Rafa Benitez to stay. Tottenham were having their best season since the 1960s and were set to match that second place finish of 1963. Instead the loss to Newcastle not only meant they dropped to third…but Spurs were overtaken by their big rivals Arsenal for that second place.

Tottenham come to SJP having won on the last three visits BUT have (so far…) never won four times in a row at St James Park in the entire history of the two clubs.

There hasn’t been a goalless draw for 50 years between the sides in the league for almost 50 years, August 1971 was the last one (I can’t see today being goalless, that’s for sure).

It is 11 years and one day since Tottenham last failed to beat a Steve Bruce side away from home, a 3-1 defeat when Bruce was at Sunderland, on 3 April, 2010.

In the 15 matches (all competitions) between Newcastle v Tottenham at St James Park before Mike Ashley took over, Tottenham won only two, with ten Newcastle victories and three draws. NUFC scoring 32 goals in those 15 matches, conceding only 10.

(Looking at our relegation rivals, some quite incredible stats for Fulham ahead of their match today at Aston Villa. Considering they are third bottom, it is a bit mad that it is four months since they last lost a PL away game, 2-0 at Man City. Since then they have played eight PL away matches, winning at Liverpool and Everton, as well as drawing at Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Burnley, Brighton and West Brom. Villa have failed to score more than one goal in any of their last ten PL matches)

