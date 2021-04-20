News

Kevin Keegan completes perfect 5 Newcastle wins v Sunderland exactly 13 years ago

Kevin Keegan is as near to perfection as the vast majority of Newcastle United fans have seen in their lifetime.

So many great memories under KK when managing Newcastle.

Not only winning so many games in his years at St James Park but also providing great entertainment.

When it comes to Newcastle v Sunderland, what was his record in derby games?

On 29 March 1992, only a month after arriving at St James Park to replace Ossie Ardiles, Kevin Keegan oversaw a 1-0 victory with David Kelly getting the only goal. Those three points going a long way to helping Newcastle avoid relegation to the third tier.

Then 18 October 1992 it became 11 wins in 11 games at the start of the season, as an own goal by Garry Owers and a Liam O’Brien special meant a 2-1 win at Roker Park.

Torrential rain on 25 April 1993 didn’t stop the match going ahead at St James Park, Scott Sellars hitting a beauty of a free-kick to claim all three points and set up that magnificent night at Grimsby which followed next game, as Newcastle United and Kevin Keegan went up in style.

The 4 September 1996 saw Newcastle United’s last ever visit to Roker Park, with away fans officially banned it was a very strange atmosphere. Sunderland taking the lead but headers from Les Ferdinand and Peter Beardsley winning the match 2-1.

You then have to fast forward though almost fully 12 years for the fifth and final Kevin Keegan match against the Mackems as a manager with Newcastle United.

Exactly 13 years ago today, on 20 April 2008, Sunderland were at St James Park.

Kevin Keegan having returned to the club only three months earlier, with Mike Ashley now owner.

This was the starting eleven for Newcastle United that day:

Steve Harper

Habib Beye

Abdoulaye Faye

Steven Taylor

Jose Enrique (David Edgar 87)

Joey Barton

Nicky Butt

Geremi

Obafemi Martins (Damien Duff 70)

Michael Owen

Mark Viduka (Andy Carroll 76)

Today in 2008

Newcastle United 2 Sunderland 0 Michael Owen 4’, 45’#NUFC pic.twitter.com/yD5JhscRm1 — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) April 20, 2021

A crowd of 52,305 watching the action as Michael Owen scored twice to ensure Kevin Keegan would end his Newcastle United management days with a perfect five wins out of five derby record, spread out over 16 years.

