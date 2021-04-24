News

Jurgen Klopp in shock after Newcastle “You look at the stats and think, ‘How can that happen?’…”

Jurgen Klopp watched on in disbelief.

His Liverpool side cutting through Newcastle United so easily for much of the game, yet after Mo Salah put them into the lead on three minutes, failed to score in the remaining 94 minutes that were played at Anfield.

Newcastle had the odd moment as well, almost always due to Allan Saint-Maximin, that is when he wasn’t being cynically taken out by cynical challenges from the home side’s struggling defence.

Liverpool had 22 shots and yet contrived to find a way not to score on 21 of the 22 occasions, which was bizarre when Salah had produced such a stunning goal to kick the match into life.

At least half of those 22 efforts were great chances, only for Martin Dubravka and their (Liverpool’s) own failings to save Newcastle United.

Talking after the game about his side failing to finish the chances and Newcastle United off, Jurgen Klopp stated: ‘We learn, or we don’t play Champions League.’

Liverpool would have been four points clear in fourth, above those chasing a top four / Champions League finish, if they had got the extra four points against Leeds and Newcastle, having had 17 shots on Monday away at Leeds, on top of today’s 22 shots against Newcastle.

Exasperated by his team not punishing the visitors with 69% possession and control of the game and vast majority of the chances, Jurgen Klopp adding: ‘You look at the stats and think, ‘How can that happen?’ but it happened, we saw it.’

Before beating Aston Villa in their last Premier League game at Anfield, Liverpool had lost their previous six PL home matches, including defeats to Brighton, Burnley and Fulham, losing them all 1-0. However, whilst Liverpool had nine efforts on target against Newcastle, in those three defeats to the other three relegation strugglers, Liverpool only had ten shots on target in total – three against Fulham, six when playing Burnley, only one against Brighton.

So today was kind of an improvement, though I doubt Jurgen Klopp is seeing it that way…

Jurgen Klopp:

“We learn, or we don’t play Champions League.

“If you deserve it, you deserve it.

“I didn’t see [today] that we deserved to play Champions League next year [season].

“Another five games, we will see what we can do.

“I don’t think you can create many more chances, better chances, than we did today.

“We score a wonderful goal and didn’t finish the game off.

“It was not complicated and with a few passes we always came through [the Newcastle midfield and defence], we just had to do that again and again.

“Newcastle had from time to time a counter-attack and that can happen.

“We kept them [Newcastle] alive and they of course deserved the goal.

“They scored two minutes before that and that was unlucky [to be disallowed due to accidental handball] for Wilson.

“It was handball with how we now [currently] use the rules but we don’t even take this present and it doesn’t happen a lot that we get lucky with VAR.

“Today we were [lucky] and we just gave it away…really tough to take.

“We had 70% of the ball and should have had 80%, we created a lot of chances and didn’t score, we have to create more and use them.

“You look at the stats and think, ‘How can that happen?’ but it happened, we saw it.

“Newcastle fought for it, they got it…we got nothing pretty much, we got a point but it feels like a defeat.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

(Liverpool were desperate to be out of the Champions League – Happy to oblige – Read HERE)

(Unbelievably lucky Steve Bruce must do right thing and walk away in four weeks time – Read HERE)

(Should have been Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2 not Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – You couldn’t make it up – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dramatic draw! – Read HERE)

