Jurgen Klopp – FSG aren’t bad people, they just made a bad decision

Jurgen Klopp has been facing the media on Friday.

The Liverpool manager speaking to journalists ahead of playing Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday.

Little surprise that the press were more interested in what has gone on this past week off the pitch, rather than what’s happening on it.

The European Super League issues still hanging over football and especially the clubs such as Liverpool, who were part of the shameful plot to steal the future of football.

Clubs that looked to arrange it so that they would have automatic entry to European competition without having to qualify each season, the intention to give themselves complete power and far more money.

Jurgen Klopp said (see below) on Friday that the most positive thing about the whole ESL incident, is that it didn’t go ahead.

Whilst admitting he wasn’t even consulted about the ESL and that he would have advised them very definitely not to go ahead with such a terrible idea (which no doubt is why they didn’t consult him…), Jurgen Klopp insists FSG: ‘are not bad people, they just made a bad decision.’

As to Saturday’s match, Jurgen Klopp says the Newcastle United game is a ‘cup final’, the first of six, as Liverpool are very much struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As to injuries and fitness, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool will continue to be without Nat Phillips, the same with Jordan Henderson.

However, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones will be available.

Jurgen Klopp pre-Newcastle press conference:

“Diogo [Jota] is fine.

“Nat Phillips is not back.

“Curtis Jones is back, all the others not.”

Facing Newcastle United:

“We have to offer a proper, proper fight and we have to create, we have to score and we have to defend.

“We have six finals left, we have to win them all [to try and make sure of Champions League qualification).

“Newcastle had a good start to the season but then they dropped off a little bit.

“They have now found a system that works with five at the back.

“They have [Callum] Wilson and [Allan] Saint-Maximin, proper footballers.

“They have found their line up and we have a job to do.”

The attempted European Super League coup:

“The most positive thing is that it didn’t happen.

“Our owners [FSG] are not bad people, they just made a bad decision.

“If they had spoken to me before[hand] I would have told them it was a bad idea.

“Liverpool is much more than this…I will have time to speak to them.

“I spoke to the team collectively, we organised a meeting.

“I said that I hoped the relationship wasn’t jeopardised.

“I was not happy about what happened in the Leeds game [with the banners and protests] and I have no idea what happens tomorrow [at Anfield].

“I hope nothing but a football game and I don’t see a reason why there should be anything between the [Liverpool] fans and us – but who am I to know?”

The new Champions League format:

“I have no idea how we can deal with even more games.

“You can’t just always introduce more competitions.

“Very good the new European Super League is off the table but the new Champions League [format] is not great.

“UEFA showed me the idea and I said I didn’t like it, ten games instead of six [to get to knockout stages], no idea where we are going to put them [extra games] in.

“The new Champions League [format], what’s the reason for that?

“Money.”

