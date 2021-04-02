News

Jose Mourinho confirms 3 Tottenham stars return for Newcastle but 2 ruled out

Good news for Jose Mourinho and Spurs fans, not so good news for Newcastle supporters.

The Tottenham boss confirming on Friday that Son Heung-min is set to be back in his starting eleven at St James Park, after missing the last two matches.

Harry Kane has scored four goals in the last five Spurs matches, including away at Villa in their last win. It was 2-0 that day for Spurs and they did it without Son Heung-min, with him returning alongside Harry Kane it will be a massive goal threat.

The pair of them have 30 PL goals between them, which is more than Newcastle’s entire squad have scored this season, only 28 in 29 matches. The attacking Spurs duo also sharing 22 Premier League assists between them this season so far.

Jose Mourinho also confirming that left-back Sergio Reguilon is up for selection as well, having recovered from injury.

Altogether, Jose Mourinho welcomes back three Tottenham stars in total, as Erik Lamela is now free from suspension.

Mourinho did though say that neither Ben Davies or Matt Doherty would be available.

If other results work out for them, Tottenham could go top four with a win.

For Newcastle, they face bottom three if losing and Fulham winning at Aston Villa.

Tottenham official announcement:

‘Tottenham have been handed a major injury boost after Jose Mourinho confirmed Heung-min Son is fit to return against Newcastle on Sunday.

Heung-Min Son is back, but Jose Mourinho will be without Ben Davies and Matt Doherty as we return to Premier League action at Newcastle on Sunday (2.05pm).

Sonny missed our last two matches against Dinamo Zagreb (18 March) and Villa (21 March) after picking up an injury against Arsenal on 14 March. He trained in full on Friday. “Sonny is a fantastic player and it’s great for us to have him back,” Jose told us on Friday afternoon.

“Ben Davies got an injury in Croatia and then aggravated it because he played against Villa. He hasn’t recovered yet, not even close to it. Matt got a muscular injury with Ireland and he’s not close to being back either.”

Jose also reported that Sergio Reguilon ‘is ready’ after being forced off in the second half of our 2-0 win at Villa last time out. Erik Lamela is also available after being suspended for Villa.’

