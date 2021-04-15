News

Jonjo Shelvey humiliated after making Newcastle and West Ham claims

Back at the end of February (2021), Jonjo Shelvey gave a quite stunning interview (see below).

Jonjo Shelvey talking about himself and Steve Bruce.

It was honestly unbelievable, like somebody who is living in a parallel universe, so little of what the Newcastle player said, making any remote kind of sense in the real world.

In that alternative universe of which Jonjo Shelvey spoke, he is a 100% totally committed midfielder and Steve Bruce an incredible manager who commands the respect of everybody, apart from a small number of unrepresentative trolling Newcastle fans who give Steve Bruce unfair stick.

At the time of that February 2021 interview, Steve Bruce had won only two of the last sixteen games, losing a massive twelve of them, with two draws.

Jonjo Shelvey has now been at it again…

Today (Thursday 15 April), Jonjo Shelvey has been telling everybody (see below) via Talksport, that Newcastle United have got a ‘great squad’ and that indeed, the NUFC squad is at least just as good as West Ham’s squad.

This is embarrassing on all kinds of levels, as West Ham are fourth top and not fourth bottom like Newcastle, with 23 points separating the two clubs. Even if Newcastle won all their remaining matches and West Ham lost all of theirs, NUFC would still finish two points behind.

The really embarrassing thing is that Jonjo Shelvey is happy to declare this, the midfielder basically saying that he and the rest of the players and Steve Bruce have massively underperformed this season, to the tune of 23 points or more.

So Jonjo, why has this happened? A clueless Head Coach or a squad with certain players who haven’t been giving it 100% to ensure their potential is realised, or a combination of the two?

Jonjo Shelvey talks about how ‘recently we’ve picked up a few better results’ but seen as Newcastle have won only one of their last eight games (three of the last twenty two) and ASM won that match last weekend at Burnley pretty much single-handedly, how humiliating is it that Jonjo Shelvey can’t see how bad this makes him look, as he strolls through week after week, month after month, season after season?

Shelvey’s lack of self-awareness is quite amazing.

Jonjo Shelvey speaking to Talksport – 15 April 2021:

“The squad we [Newcastle United] have got, on paper, I don’t think theirs [West Ham’s] is better than ours, to be honest.

“I think we have got a great squad, we just haven’t performed to the level we can.

“It’s only recently we’ve picked up a few better results.

“That’s given us the belief to finish this season strong.

“Then come back next season and kick on.

“Growing up as a West Ham fan, it is great to see them where they are and what they are doing.

“I used to watch them every week and it will be great if they get into the Champions League next season, with their fans coming back.”

Jonjo Shelvey talking to the Studs Up Podcast, hosted by Charlie Austin – 26 February 2021:

“What people probably don’t understand about our gaffer is…

“Steve Bruce, he’s a Geordie, he knows what the club [Newcastle United] is about.

“He has stood on them terraces.

“He knows what is expected and I know how much potential this club has got.

“You have played at St James Park under fifty two thousand fans and honestly, they are the best fans that I have played under.

“They are brilliant.

“Even if you have a bad game, as long as you run around and put that effort in, then that is all they ask.

“They just want to see their club do well, obviously, and progress, do you know what I mean.

“And that is why it is so disappointing at the minute.”

Charlie Austin:

“Well you’ve got ten games, ten or eleven games left, what can Newcastle do, or what do you need to do? Fulham are picking up results and they’ve still got to win more games aint they, you know what I mean.”

Jonjo Shelvey:

“We’ve got four games now, against teams that we should really be getting something from, no disrespect.

“All you’ve got to do is stick together and work hard on the training pitch and listen to what the gaffer’s got to say…and we’ll be alright…and I firmly believe that.”

Charlie Austin:

“That’s what I mean, that’s massive.

“For you to say listen, I firmly believe that Steve Bruce is the man to keep us going forward.

“Then for Newcastle fans as you say, that should be enough for them…thinking, well hang on a minute, if Jonjo’s backing Steve Bruce to get us out of the situation and the rest of the lads are staying as tight as possible, then surely that’s half the battle, aint it?”

Jonjo Shelvey:

“Yeah, I mean with our gaffer, he gets a lot of stick and a lot of online abuse and things like that, but no disrespect, he played over 700 and something games in the Premier League, he’s won all sorts, he was captain of Man Utd.

“The man knows what he is doing.

“He’s been there and done it. He’s got the t-shirt.

“So as a football player, if he’s my manager, and he’s done all that and the way he is with me. I’m going to bust my balls off working for him, do you know what I mean, while he’s still in charge.

“Our gaffer has been spot on…he is the best man manager I have worked under.

“The way he manages people, like individuals, he knows how to speak to certain individuals and for me, as a footballer, that’s what I want to work with.

“One thing he says, is that even if you are not having a good game, you work your socks off.

“He’s big on the stats side of it and how much we run and things like that. If you don’t run for him, you’re not playing next week.”

