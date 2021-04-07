News

Ivan Toney recounts leaving Newcastle United and now aiming for the Premier League

Ivan Toney signed for Newcastle United in summer 2015.

With more than £50m spent on Chancel Mbemba, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Florian Thauvin and Gini Wijnaldum, no surprise that the £500,000 signing from Northampton made few headlines.

A disastrous season followed for Newcastle United as Ashley and McClaren combined to create the platform for a second relegation under this owner.

Signed as a 19 year old striker, Ivan Toney never started a first team game for Newcastle United. A series of loan moves out to League One clubs started in that first 2015/16 season after signing for Newcastle.

Never really doing enough to convince he had a first team future at Newcastle United, the loan moves ended with Ivan Toney scoring 12 goals in 42 League One appearances out on loan at Wigan and Scunthorpe in the 2017/18 season.

After three years at Newcastle, Ivan Toney left on a permanent deal to League One Peterborough with no real notice of it made by Newcastle United fans.

Fast forward almost three years and it is a different story, 40 goals from 63 League One starts (and 13 sub appearances) at Peterborough, saw Ivan Toney signed by Brentford to fill the gap left by Ollie Watkins.

Now with 28 goals and nine assists already in the Championship, some Newcastle fans left wondering whether letting Toney go was the right move.

Ivan Toney has now been interviewed and asked about his departure from Newcastle, the now 25 year old striker just taking it in his stride as one of those things.

Reality is that the deal has worked out for both parties, Newcastle banking up to around £3m thanks largely to a sell-on clause activated when Brentford bought him. Ivan Toney had to move to a new permanent home to get regular football.

Ivan Toney now looks guaranteed to be playing Premier League football next season. Either with Brentford, or another club.

Brentford have drawn their last four games now, including last night against Birmingham, Ivan Toney denied twice by the visiting keeper in a goalless draw. They are now nine points behind the automatic promotion places in third, so it looks like via the play-offs if they are going to go up.

Ivan Toney speaking to FourFourTwo:

“Rafa [Benitez] came in, he had a decision to make and he made it, which was clear and fair enough.

“He didn’t see me in his plans.

“If somebody doesn’t want you, it isn’t the end of the world. It’s their choice.

“You might not fit in with their style of play, or it might be something little – you don’t know.

“But just because one manager doesn’t want you, it doesn’t mean another one won’t.

“You want to prove to yourself that you can do it and I think that’s what I’ve done.

“I have to keep doing what I can to get Brentford promoted and then I won’t have to worry about other clubs so-called buying me.

“I want to be the player that everyone talks about, but one step at a time.

“Hopefully, within two or three years, I’ll be an established Premier League player.”

