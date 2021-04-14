Opinion

I was honoured to work at the club for 8 years…Newcastle fans deserve much, much better

Firstly, thanks for what you do, helping me keep in the loop with the club.

I was honoured as a Newcastle fan to work at the club for almost eight years, giving the lads a theme tune and playing a tiny part in those great times of the entertainers with Kevin Keegan and Sir John Hall.

I have never felt so frustrated with the way the club is managed and supervised as I do now.

What successful club has an owner buying players the manager doesn’t want…. Or goes over to France and chucks a net over half a dozen young players and hopes for the best?

At present, Newcastle have a couple of great young players to build a team around and should be doing that. Not giving contracts to good Championship players. The manager not able to make decisions, and hogtied from the start, and for me Rafa was the future. Talk about making a bad decision.

I was lucky to know Sir Bobby, no relation, and he was hungry and passionate not only to succeed, but to make the fans proud of how they played. Kevin too wore his heart on his sleeve and inspired his team and me in my career. His ethos of, you may not be as talented as some, so work ten times harder. He was right!

I can forgive anything if I see the players sweating, trying, giving their best. Yet how often in recent years have we watched them just faking it, surrendering to teams we could have taken.

As for Mike Ashley, he has spent money, can’t deny it, but you can tell he wants out, and I hope it’s soon.

You want players who love the club, those who would do anything to stay. Yet even some in the current squad want out, claiming to want to be in a team who tries harder. Even they can see others just busking through games. They are following the example of the man in charge, he wants away, he wants minimum fuss meanwhile. So get a boss in who won’t rock the boat, and hopefully stay in the Premiership. Yet look at what passion and pride has done to West Ham, and Newcastle could have had Lingard, but not with the team so split. Imagine Lingard and Wilson up front?

Give me forwards who charge at defenders like Supermac, Ginola, Cole and Milburn. Others who would do anything to get any high ball in the box, like Ferdinand, Davies or Tudor, or battle for every loose ball like Quinn, Keegan and Co. Defenders who would bleed to stop a goal, a Moncur, or one of my childhood heroes John McNamee.

At a time when our people are losing jobs, making little or no money, firms crashing and every penny counting more than ever. These outstanding, through thick or thin, loyal, steadfast and true Newcastle fans deserve much, much better!

Blessings and respect.

Alan Robson MBE

