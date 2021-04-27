News

I have a confession to make about Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong left Newcastle United in August 2018.

Blackburn signing the then 21 year old striker from boyhood side Newcastle United in 2018 for £1.75m, Adam Armstrong taking a pay cut in the process.

After four spells out on loan at clubs in League One and the Championship, the Newcastle fan accepting the need to make a permanent move to try and make it elsewhere.

Fair to say not many, if any, Newcastle United fans were against the sale at the time.

Simply a recognition that Adam Armstrong fell below what was needed in the Premier League, a very decent striker who would make a living in the lower leagues but lacking that something extra to make it in the top tier.

When Adam Armstrong scored only five goals in 44 Championship appearances in 2018/19, it appeared to simply confirm that general viewpoint above. Though much of that season he was used in a wide role.

However, I am happy to admit that I was totally wrong.

With two games to go this season, the past two years have seen Adam Armstrong hit 40 goals in 78 Championship starts (plus 6 sub appearances). This season he has 24 in 38 league starts and only Ivan Toney (29) and Teemu Pukki (25) currently have scored more.

Considering that those two play for the clubs third and top of the Championship whilst Blackburn are 15th and bottom half, it makes Adam Armstrong’s achievement all the more impressive.

At the weekend he scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Huddersfield, his second hat-trick of the season.

It is now time for Adam Armstrong now to move on, finally make that final step and take on the Premier League, three years after leaving Newcastle United.

Tony Mowbray indicates he is desperate to keep him but says that the decision ultimately rests with Adam Armstrong, in reality the Blackburn boss surely resigned to losing his star player.

Repeatedly linked with Premier League clubs throughout this season, it appears all but certain he will be signing for one of them shortly.

The 24 year old has only one year left of his current contract and surely it will suit both parties to a large extent. The striker has to play in the Premier League and Blackburn will bank a massive fee (less the reported 30% sell-on clause they will have to pass on to Newcastle).

Tony Mowbray talking about the Adam Armstrong situation to the Lancashire Telegraph:

“Footballers are always in charge of their contractual situation, they sign the deals or they don’t.

“What I would say is that the club are trying their very, very best and trying to ensure that Adam feels wanted and part of what we’re trying to do.

“If Adam feels he wants to do something else then we won’t stop him, but while we’ve got him we’ll keep progressing, developing him and seeing where it goes.

“Adam’s situation is interesting, given how his season has panned out and it’s a wonder what valuation there is on him from other teams.”

I have to confess that I was totally wrong, Adam Armstrong is a great finisher but I just thought he wouldn’t be able to get into those positions in the top flight. I know it sounds a bit daft to say it because he is yet to score a single Premier League goal BUT Adam Armstrong this season in the Championship, has for me left no doubt that he can make the step up AND score regularly in the Premier League.

You just have to look at the quality and variety of his goals, a real quality finisher and still only 24.

Some people questioned whether Newcastle United selling Adam Armstrong was the right thing to do. The reality is that both he and Ivan Toney had to go elsewhere to play football in the lower divisions and develop, doing that by making permanent moves is far far better and more likely to happen (players progress) than endless loan deals.

Here are a few key facts about Adam Armstrong and his career so far:

Age 24 (born 10 February 1997)

Has scored 40 goals in 78 Championship starts in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Has already scored 81 goals in league football, 89 goals in all first team matches.

Not bad going for somebody at his age.

Good luck to Adam Armstrong when he reaches the Premier League, very soon…

