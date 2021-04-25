Opinion

Hearing this about Newcastle United on 606 last night I had to ring them…

Lying in the bath listening to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, to Robbie Savage singing the Blaydon Races.

Then Chris Sutton asking why toon fans don’t ring 606 when they are doing well…?

This ‘Newcastle fan’, who has clearly never been to a game in his life, rings in to 606.

On the call he is praising Steve Bruce, convinced we are buying on-loan game savers for twenty milion, all is great and what a brilliant season.

I had never rang 606 before but for therapeutic reasons I felt I had no alternative but to do so this time.

So I rang and was asked to leave a message, which went like this.

We (Newcastle fans) are not ringing, as nothing to celebrate.

We are simply condemned to another year of abject Mike Ashley control with no ambition or progress and another backs to the wall relegation fight.

Our only hope was snatched away by the refusal of a Newcastle United takeover which did not pass the fit and proper person test, largely scuppered by the big six. Who have clearly demonstrated this week how fit and proper they are.

Our guy (prospective NUFC owner) might have been well dodgy and lacked integrity, but no more so than the one we have in post, or the money grabbing soulless sh.ts who call the shots in the premier league.

Their only motivation was a fear of a big seven I suppose.

So no, I don’t feel like celebrating another year of Mike Ashley.

Forgive me but I would swap it for decent football at Newcastle under a tactically astute manager, even if it is under the Saudi ownership.

