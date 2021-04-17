News

He loves St James Park, Goal and Pavel Srnicek but will be playing for West Ham…

Vladimir Coufal has proved an excellent signing for West Ham.

After losing to Newcastle and Arsenal in their opening two matches of the season, West Ham looking for reinforcements.

Vladimir Coufal arriving on 2 October 2020 from Salvia Prague and the £5m bargain right sided defender proving a great buy, starting 27 of the last 28 Premier League matches.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Vladimir Coufal revealing his love for Newcastle United via so many connections.

The Czech defender loving St James Park and he can’t wait to play there.

Coufal remembering the special bond his countryman Pavel Srnicek had with the Newcastle fans.

Plus of course the obligatory references to Goal…

The Newcastle United media / PR team will be gutted about missing out on this signing, he ticks all their obligatory new signing boxes regardless of ability on the pitch!

Vladimir Coufal talking to the official West Ham site ahead of playing Newcastle United:

“I enjoy every minute in a West Ham shirt because it’s a very special thing.

“I am so glad I can be here, especially this season when we can get a historical result, and that’s our goal now.

“If we could finish in the top four it would be unbelievable because it would be the historical best for West Ham.

“We need to get some more points and we need to finish the season in the top three and top four and I have confidence in my teammates that we can do that.

“Like always in the Premier League, I expect a very difficult game, especially in St James Park.

“I am really looking forward to it, because it is one of my favourite stadiums in England, to be honest.

“Overall this stadium is very, very nice and I saw Pavel Srnicek play for Newcastle and I think the fans there love him.

“Then, when I saw the movie ‘Goal!’, since then I’ve loved this stadium even more.

“But, getting back to the game, they [Newcastle] are getting better in their last two or three matches and won against Burnley, and now they are ready for us.

“I think they are healthy now with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin [returning to the squad], so those are reasons to be very careful because those two guys are very good together and we have to be ready for everything.”

