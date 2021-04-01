Opinion

Harry Kane makes a mockery of Steve Bruce’s claims

Harry Kane led his country to a 2-1 win on Wednesday night, opening the scoring as the England Captain won their latest World Cup qualifier.

This followed up Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Albania, once again Harry Kane opening the scoring.

The Tottenham striker well on his way to catching Wayne Rooney’s record haul of England goals, having scored another eight goals for the Three Lions this season from September 2020 onward.

The same story when it comes to the Premier League.

Harry Kane now looking a live contender to potentially catch Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of goals, the Spurs player having scored 17 goals in 27 PL matches this season already.

On Sunday, Harry Kane will be leading from the front for Tottenham against Newcastle United, Mourinho’s side currently sixth but aiming for a Champions League place with just three points separating Tottenham from the top four.

The likes of the Tottenham striker and Jose Mourinho no doubt having a good laugh at what Steve Bruce has been saying.

Harry Kane making a mockery of the Newcastle United Head Coach’s claims.

Amongst the many many excuses Steve Bruce has given for the shocking Newcastle form this season, the NUFC boss has a number of times blamed the number of matches his players are having to play in this season’s shortened schedule. Steve Bruce also using this as the excuse for giving himself and the players so many days off from training, including six days off out of the nine that followed the feeble display at Brighton in the last match. During his loan spell last season, Danny Rose said he couldn’t believe how many days Steve Bruce gave the NUFC squad and himself off, saying it was unbelievable and far far more than he’d ever experienced with Spurs and what he knew went on at various other clubs.

Looking at the season for Harry Kane so far, he has played in a total of 48 matches since the start of September 2020, 40 for Tottenham and eight with England.

Then compare that with those Newcastle players who have been involved in the most games in the same period…

Almiron 33 (30+3), Lewis 33 (25+8), Hendrick 28 (20+8), Hayden 27, Joelinton 26, Darlow 26, Clark 24 (22+2), Shelvey 23, Wilson 22, Lascelles 20.

Harry Kane involved in at least 15 more matches than any Newcastle player, plus only five NUFC outfield players have even played more than half of the number of matches the Tottenham striker has appeared in.

Like so many of Steve Bruce’s never ending list of excuses, complaining about the number of games his players have been involved in, as some sort of disadvantage for Newcastle United, is absolutely laughable. Especially when it comes to games like this against Tottenham.

Harry Kane and so many other Tottenham players the same, having played far more matches than their Newcastle counterparts, plus far more travel with their Europa League commitments this season.

Then you have an international fortnight like this, far far more Tottenham players than Newcastle ones in international squads AND overall playing far more matches for their countries, as so many of them are, like Harry Kane, automatic first choices and key players for their national teams.

Steve Bruce should be saying what a brilliant opportunity this is to play Tottenham at this particular time, after such a busy club schedule (since 2 February 2021, Newcastle United have played 7 competitive matches, whilst Tottenham have played 14 – DOUBLE!) and an international fortnight on top of that, where Spurs are so disadvantaged compared to NUFC.

These two weeks leading up to the Spurs match should have seen intense preparations for Steve Bruce and his squad, to bounce back from the Brighton match and take advantage of far busier schedules for Tottenham’s players. With only two outfield players on international duty who started that embarrassing Brighton match, Bruce has had pretty much his entire first choice team available to work with.

Instead, we can only imagine what embarrassing excuses Steve Bruce will this time be coming out with even before Newcastle face Tottenham, as he somehow hasn’t been sacked after only two wins in twenty games, nor felt duty bound to resign without waiting for his £4m pay-off after doing such a poor job at St James Park.

