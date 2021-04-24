Opinion

Great to see if Newcastle United get something from these Premier League backstabbers

Next up we have a game against Premier League backstabbers Liverpool, one of the six PL conspirators of the dirty dozen and the club I ultimately dislike the most.

If there’s ever a club outside of Newcastle United I’d like to see fail, it is the red side of Merseyside.

Call me bitter, call me irrational, call me whatever you like, but this is the team I’d like us to see beat more than anybody else in a Premier League season.

Winning at Anfield has only ever happened once in Premier League history for us in my lifetime, way back in 1994. Sadly, at the age of six I don’t remember it. I do though remember the great Rob Lee and I also remember Andy Cole, although with the latter I remember him at Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers. I mentioned those two players as they scored the goals to beat Liverpool that day at Anfield in 1994.

What I wouldn’t give to have two players like that with the same qualities in midfield and up front to take to Anfield. I’m sure though with Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey we will have half a chance…

As for Saturday’s match overall, I’m not really sure what to expect to be perfectly honest. My head tells me a good hiding, as that’s what normally happens at Anfield. My heart though tells me this could be a very good time to play Liverpool and possibly our best chance of ending the Anfield hoodoo that hangs over Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce simply has to allow his team to go out and have a good go on Saturday, for me there’s no excuse in trying to defend from the off with 10 men behind the ball and praying for a miracle. Liverpool have been beaten at home by Fulham, Brighton and Burnley in recent times, we are above all three in the Premier League currently. No disrespect to the trio but if they can go there and win , then so can we.

Whilst I don’t expect anything in terms of points, I will not accept anything less than 110% effort from all the lads that take to the pitch, as well as Steve Bruce.

He needs to treat it as a shot to nothing and just tell his players to go out and give it everything.

You never know, Liverpool are toxic at the moment with their fans disillusioned thanks to the disgraceful treatment and contempt from their owner John W Henry ( no relation to me ), due to their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

Of course, on the pitch as well, they have gone from having been one of the best teams in the world, to a team struggling for consistency that will be very lucky to get top four come the end of the season.

So as far as I’m concerned, don’t go there showing them too much respect and roll over, go there and show them as much contempt and disgust as most of the country feels right now.

Whatever happens on Saturday in our game, I hope all football fans get together and enforce change and never allow a situation like this European Super League to happen again. Football is nothing without it’s fans. I may dislike Liverpool as a club and their fans can be annoying…but I’m sure the vast majority of their supporters would rather have derby matches with Everton and away matches at grounds like St James Park, than to be part of a closed shop that only benefits the pockets of the owners.

I still hope that Liverpool, along with the other five Premier League backstabbers, get punished heavily (points deductions, bans from Europe etc etc), even if some of their genuine fans don’t deserve it.

I’m not though holding my breath on the Premier League acting and doing the right thing, as they have allowed 14 years of Mike Ashley to play out as he’s ‘fit and proper’ in their eyes .

As far as I’m concerned, if the Premier League are allowing the ‘big six’ to get away with such treason, then if the takeover is still on from the Saudi side there is no excuse to reject it, as the ‘big six’ owners are clearly anything but ‘fit and proper’ by any measurement you could feasibly use.

Comments welcome.

