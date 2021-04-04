News

Graeme Souness ‘Mike Ashley is sticking two fingers up to Newcastle supporters’

With a record of two Newcastle wins in their last twenty games, Graeme Souness believes Mike Ashley is ‘sticking his two fingers’ up to fans, by refusing to sack Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce had insisted his critics were just ‘keyboard warriors’ and that the vast majority of Newcastle fane backed him.

However, backing up what we all knew was the truth anyway, a poll of 14,000 Newcastle fans by the Chronicle, showed that 95% of supporters wanted Steve Bruce sacked.

The only big surprise was that 5% voted the other way!

Graeme Souness insists that if fans had been allowed inside stadiums, then Steve Bruce would have been sacked by now, as the supporters would have had the chance to show their displeasure in person.

Graeme Souness talking to Sky Sports:

“There is pressure on Newcastle, deservedly so.

“They have not performed, they have not got enough points and I think it’s worrying if you’re a Newcastle supporter.

“If you look at their last game against Brighton, there was no fight.

“They’re in a fight and they are quickly approaching the last chance saloon.

“You have got to get some points on the board because if you are constantly playing under pressure, needing to win, some players don’t respond very well to that.

“A saving grace for them, having worked at the club, is that the stadium’s empty.

“The crowd would not be slow in voicing their disappointment with the team.

“I like Steve Bruce, he is a good guy.

“I think he was lucky to hold on to his job, it’s like Mike Ashley is sticking his two fingers up to the supporters.

“If 95 per cent [of Newcastle fans] say they want a change, generally the board would make that change.

“If there were people in that stadium, I think a change would have been made.

“It’s a high risk strategy [for Mike Ashley].

‘I don’t know what the numbers are, but it [relegation’ is very, very big in terms of pounds, shillings and pence.

“It’s a big number [of revenues reduced] if they go down and don’t come straight back up.”

As for Steve Bruce, when speaking ahead of the Tottenham match he insisted he would still prefer to have Newcastle fans inside the stadium.

Bruce believing that they would be backing the team.

Well, I think they would BUT then if they saw performances such as the last one at Brighton, the support at kick-off would quickly turn and Newcastle fans make clear what they thought of Steve Bruce and indeed the feeble efforts of the team.

Steve Bruce:

“I would desperately want the fans inside the ground, absolutely, 100 per cent. Without them, then, we’re just like every other club

Playing behind closed doors, for me, we’ve all got sort of used to it a little bit, but when we see the internationals and we see four or five thousand at a game, it makes a difference

Look, I would want the supporters in because that’s what it’s all about. We’ve missed them dreadfully and I’m sure at this particular time, they’d get behind the team and that’s the most important thing now

We’re in a scrap, we’re in a fight – let’s get ready for it. Certainly, the supporters would play their part in it – I’m absolutely convinced they would – to try and drag us over the line in certain situations.

d: “We need to have a performance to give ourselves any chance of beating Tottenham. That’s the crucial thing.

“We certainly didn’t perform against Brighton and we must accept the fallout from then. We need to go and perform, and I’m quietly confident that we will do that.

“You also draw on your experience and to do 980 odd games, there is a fair amount of experience there.

“In some people’s eyes, you’d think I’d done half a dozen.”

