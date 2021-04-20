News

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take on their own clubs and savage European Super League

It was a pleasure to watch Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday night.

Forget about them as players and whatever you thought of them back in the day, on a regular basis they are on the right side of the argument time after time.

Never has this been seen to better effect than in confronting the monster that is the European Super League.

Six of the twelve clubs who are trying to force this to become reality are Premier League clubs, so the fight to stop it happening has to be at its most fierce here in England.

Yes loads of stuff has happened in the past that as fans we haven’t liked…but this European Super League is on a whole different level.

If you have a competition that has clubs there by invitation / arrangement and not via competition / qualifying, then what’s the point?

Whatever lies they tell about how this is laughably supposed to be for the good of the game and fans in general, the reality is that it is all about these self-appointed elite clubs trying to guarantee ever increasing money and power for themselves, at the disadvantage of the rest. Simple as.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday night were excellent, speaking on Sky Sports.

Taking on their own clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool, well the owners of course in reality.

This shouldn’t have people trying to create divide amongst fans because from everything I have seen and read, the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool fans are against this shameful European Super League as much as anybody.

It is all about the owners, people who come into football with absolutely no regard for the clubs or fans, simply to benefit themselves.

As Newcastle United fans we should know that more than anybody, after 14 years of Mike Ashley.

Jamie Carragher:

“My message to everyone is that I think these clubs think this is a done deal, that it’s done, I don’t think it is.

“I think supporters up and down this country can stop this, I really do believe this, I think at the forefront of that will be Liverpool because I have seen it before.”

Gary Neville:

“I said [on Sunday] that I thought it was a criminal act.

“I was hoping they would rethink it [but] when I woke up [on Monday morning] I saw the statement and it had Joel Glazer’s name on it.

“I thought…‘This is a problem, a big problem,’ as he doesn’t put his name on anything, that man.

“This is serious and he’s not backing down, he’s going to try and push this through.

“Once he puts his name on it, he’s going to try and force this through.

“I’m enthused by the reaction of the Government, by royalty, by the whole of football, by the fans, but if they get this through, if they push this through…it will change football in this country forever.

“We have to mobilise now, organise, write to your MPs, write to your local football clubs, everybody’s got to get behind this…pundits for BBC, ITV and BT Sport, we’ve got to come together to stop this proposal.

“This is an attack on everything that has been important in this country, football has helped in the last 10 months in the midst of pandemic, more than ever, to keep people going, now they are trying to take it away from us.

“What I can’t live with is attacking every single football fan in the country, they’ve stepped over the mark, they are scavengers and they [the Glazers] need booting out of this football club [Manchester United] and booting out of this country.

“There will be Manchester United fans that were arguing 15 years ago and who will say it’s too late, but it is never too late, we have got to stop this, as they have created a monopoly, a closed shop, a tournament where you [they] are guaranteed to be in it.

“West Ham and Leicester are in a Champions League place, forget about it, they don’t get into the Champions League anymore, it doesn’t matter where they finish in the league. What is the point?

“These six owners, I hope they are feeling uncomfortable and their stomachs churning…I can’t sit here and say to the players of Liverpool and Manchester United to go on strike, because that wouldn’t be right, but lads, if you’ve got it in you, you can stop this…Jurgen Klopp can stop it, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can stop it, they can all contribute to stopping it and we must all come together to stop it now.”

Jamie Carragher:

“This is not about football clubs, this is about owners of those clubs.

“A little mafia that is trying to turn English football into American style sport with franchises and no relegation.

“You have got a manager there [in Jurgen Klopp] from one of those big six clubs coming out and disagreeing totally with what his owners are doing, we need the other five managers to do exactly the same…I think there’s enough people in football who don’t want this to happen who will mobilise together and this can be stopped.”

Gary Neville:

“They want to change the very fabric of the pyramid, no relegation and promotion….Manchester United lose loads of money from sponsors when they don’t qualify for the Champions League and they have been really good at not qualifying for the Champions League over the last 10 years…they think they’re entitled to be in there, but they’re not and they’ve had the shock of their lives.”

