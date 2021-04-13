News

Garth Crooks picks not so surprising Newcastle United star in PL team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at Turf Moor.

No prizes for guessing the identity of the Garth Crook’s choice…

Crooks declaring: ‘It’s a relegation game-changer.’

The BBC Sport man predictably selecting Allan Saint-Maximin who was introduced in the 57th minute with Burnley a goal up, only seven minutes later ASM had turned it around and won the game for Newcastle United.

Garth Crooks revealing that: ‘Saint-Maximin became only the fifth player to both score and assist a goal as a substitute in a Premier League match for Newcastle, and first since Rolando Aarons against Tottenham in May 2016.’

Garth Crooks though betrays how little research he does yet again, when claiming: ‘It’s taken some time for Saint-Maximin to get over Covid and regain full fitness…’

ASM himself came out and said back in December that he wasn’t suffering any long-term Covid problems after testing positive in November. Instead he had had a calf injury and after recovering from that the French winger player in eight Premier League matches in January and February, before picking up a groin injury in a 1-1 draw with Wolves at the end of February.

Newcastle United and in particular Allan Saint-Maximim have had injury issues this season BUT nowhere near the level that Steve Bruce and the media try to make out. Indeed, Saint-Maximin has only missed been named in 13 of the 31 PL matchday squads.

Looking forward to him starting against a West Ham side who are aiming for Champions League football, when the teams meet on Saturday afternoon.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Allan Saint-Maximin in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Allan Saint-Maximin:

“This was a massive win for Newcastle but one that was drifting away from them as early as the 18th minute.

“A goal down and with defeat staring them in the face, the Magpies unleashed Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Within minutes of the sub appearing on the scene the French winger assisted Newcastle’s first goal and scored the second.

“Burnley had been destroyed in a matter of minutes.

“It’s taken some time for Saint-Maximin to get over Covid and regain full fitness but he looks well over that now.

“A six-point gap with a game in hand – that’s what this win has meant for the club.

“It’s a relegation game-changer.

“Did you know?

“Saint-Maximin became only the fifth player to both score and assist a goal as a substitute in a Premier League match for Newcastle, and first since Rolando Aarons against Tottenham in May 2016.”

Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Stuart Dallas (Leeds)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Jesse Lingard (West Ham)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Edinson Cavani (Man Utd)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

