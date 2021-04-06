Opinion

Fulham fans comments on PL survival possibility and Newcastle after weekend’s results

Fulham fans have been discussing the relegation battle.

Sunday looked a pivotal day, with both Newcastle and Scott Parker’s team in action.

Steve Bruce’s team fighting back to grab a point with only five minutes remaining of the 90.

However, despite that late Joe Willock goal, Newcastle failing to beat Tottenham meant that a victory for Fulham at Villa, would mean Bruce and his players finally dropping into the bottom three.

When Mitrovic scored on 61 minutes it looked ominous for NUFC, delirious for the Fulham fans. The away side had edged play and the home team had offered all but zero goal threat. However, out of nowhere, three goals in the final twelve minutes completely turned the match and mood (of Newcastle and Fulham fans) around.

Instead of Scott Parker’s team climbing out of the relegation zone with seven games remaining, they now find themselves three points off safety plus Newcastle having a game in hand.

Very interesting reading the comments below from Fulham fans, imagine just how different they would have been if the final whistle had been blown on 77 minutes at Villa!

The vast majority so negative about Scott Parker and his players, seeing no way out of the bottom three after that failed attempt and massive blow of a turnaround on Sunday.

There are a few optimistic voices from those Fulham fans who see the situation still as simply two bad teams at the bottom end, with whoever can win the most matches going to stay up.

When your rival has only won two of their last twenty one matches, then Fulham fans can surely justly be think that IF their team can find a few wins, they would almost certainly stay up.

A big IF though when your own team (Fulham) have only won three of their last twenty one Premier League matches (although they have drawn ten of them, with only eight defeats). Whilst Newcastle have lost a massive 13 of their last 21 matches (all competitions).

Interesting to get an insight into the tortured minds of Fulham fans, as we are now only 47 days away from that potential last day decider at Craven Cottage.

Fulham fans comment via their Fulham Web message board:

‘Unfortunately Fulham’s results are unpredictable. Too many individual errors from all over the park are endemic within the team. At this point in time the team must be so low in confidence it will take a miracle to overturn the situation.’

‘We have had several chances to get out of the bottom three this season but every time we have failed. This is a physiological barrier that the players must break. They must all believe they are entitled to a place in the Premier League and take the action necessary to achieve its continuance. I believe Parker is setting up his team to win but the players are letting him down when it really matters.’

‘Wolves will look like world beaters against us. Hitting us on the break. So boringly predictable. Parkers tactics are like the pandemic, no change soon!’

‘Parker has been found out big time. Big Sam, Bielsa, Smith all did a job on Parker. His inability to adapt the the live game situation shows him up for what he is a learner manager, not what we require in our predicament. Furthermore, I believe that the team has lost confidence in him and it’s unlikely that can be restored.’

‘I think we can say hello to the championship after yesterday (defeat at Villa),cant see us winning again this season too sloppy, still can’t score goals,and Newcastle have game in hand.’

‘Lack of quality, Parker naive and wrong substitutions, Why no Anguissa yesterday and so many previous games where we should have 3points. We have lost last 4 out of 5 when really we should see wins against Leeds Villa and Spurs as played well that day. I don’t see enough fight nor experienced tactics from Parker when it is crucial.’

‘We were poor end of. A shambles in the end. Defending woeful. Parker should have put two subs on when one nil up as we had tired legs. A real shame, i hope we stay up but if we do it wont be because we were good enough it will be because someone else was slightly worse than us. Still to play for but Parker needs to earn his money and let that team have it both barrels.’

‘Whilst it’s true there are still plenty of points to play for we had a real chance on Sunday against a team who without Grealish are a very ordinary side They even gifted us a goal but it did us no good as once again as we have done so often this season we finished as ‘also rans’.’

‘More quitters on here than ever! Yes it was really disappointing to collapse today. Beat Wolves Friday and the hope will be resurrected. I’m not giving in yet’

‘We are a very mentally weak side…… with a rookie manager who’s run out of ideas …. another relegation that could and should of been avoided.’

‘It won’t go to the last game.’

‘Until it’s mathematically impossible to climb out of bottom three, I will not accept relegation, got three winnable home games, one winnable away game and maybe a small bonus out of the others.

Can’t see Newcastle getting as many points as us from now on and nice to see mitro back from the start pity one or two of our defenders forgot the art of proper defending again, keep the faith.’

‘First 70-75 minutes, we were composed and organized. Didn’t look like conceding. But then Mitro doesn’t take responsibility for Mings run, turns him over to Tete, who is late to respond and Harrison Reed is positioned way too deep. And it’s 1-1. Parker is right to call out the players weak reaction. Looked a totally shaken team.’

‘We controlled the game for 70 minutes then collapsed. I cannot see how Parker can get them to forget that. I think this is all over now.’

‘We need to re-group and get a grip on the situation quickly.

I would rather we play a lot more open like against Leeds.

We lost but we created more clear-cut chances.

The Liverpool game and Everton, we can take from. This was a poor Fulham and far too reserved.

We need more from Mitrovic and his goal. Supply chain also needs to be better.’

‘All the toys have fallen out of the pram,dummies out! We lost today because we made basic defensive errors nothing to do with tactics. I’m as gutted as anybody today but let’s be honest if we do manage to stay up it will only be because Newcastle are so poor.’

‘Not got what it takes im afraid…..We’ve had every opportunity to climb out the Dropzone but we have bottled it each time. A team made up of Loanees, it is what it is I’m afraid.’

‘It was a shocking display from us today and it was all so unnecessary. Those tactics by Scott Parker today could only work if we keep our shape with a goal up if that makes sense? A more expansive and free-flowing Fulham would make more inroads into an average Villa. Losing our shape and losing our markers cost us dearly. Mitro’s goal was fortuitous against a very average defender in mings and even up to then we didn’t play as we could such as against Liverpool etc. Where did that Fulham go?’

‘Did we not all agree if we started Mitroman and give him game time… the goals would return… unfortunately our defence let us down today which has been pretty reliable recently and again missed another opportunity to climb out of the relegation places. Massive disappointment and the job just got harder but hey still 7 games to turn it around!’

‘Villa were there for the taking once we scored …..but negative Parker has us camped on the edge of our box Absolutely no ambition in this bloke……..get rid can’t stand another season of this Parkerball rubbish.’

‘It depends on what type of manager we go after.

A Benitez type would want money and lots of it. What mood is Tony Khan in these days?

No spending money mood could well mean we keep hold of Scott Parker.’

‘For goodness sake everyone, we are not down yet, and providing we win more games than Newcastle we will stay up. Simples!!’

‘You are a depressing lot, we have been in worse situations than this, and survived, as Villa did last season. It will still all come down to the last match of the season at home to Newcastle, and that’s been on the cards from day one. When we win on Friday night against Wolves it will be a different story, so don’t give up just yet.’

