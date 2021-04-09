News

Fulham dramatic Friday fail – Golden chance now for Newcastle United

For Fulham, Friday night gifted them yet another chance to climb above Newcastle United and out of the bottom three.

Yet again they failed.

Last weekend they led Aston Villa with 12 minutes remaining, only to concede three late goals.

This time their inability to hit the back of the net cost them dear.

At home to Wolves, who had won none of their last five matches, this looked arguably their most winnable remaining match.

However, the Wolves keeper barely had a shot to save, as indeed was the case for the Fulham keeper.

Wolves did hit the back of the net just before half-time, only for VAR to rule it out for what looked a dubious offside.

Due to not holding on last weekend against Villa, Fulham had to go all out for the win as the final whistle came ever nearer.

The second minute of added time at the end of the 90 minutes did indeed bring a winner…but for the visitors.

Adama Traore bringing a cheer from Tyneside with surprisingly what was his first Premier League goal of the season.

Only three goals for Fulham now in their last seven Premier League games.

Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic played the full match but failed to trouble the scorers.

The only real positive for Fulham fans is that so long as their team stays within three points of Newcastle United, they still cling to that hope that the final day clash between the two clubs could see the latest of turnarounds.

This is how the Premier League table looks after this Friday night Fulham defeat:

An absolutely golden chance for Newcastle United.

All the pressure off now. Steve Bruce needs to send his team out at Burnley on Sunday with orders to go all out for the win that would send them six points clear of danger and with a game in hand.

This is how the rest of the weekend action looks:

These are all the remaining matches for the two clubs:

Fulham – Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Newcastle United – Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

