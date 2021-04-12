News

Former top Premier League referee rules on this Burnley v Newcastle controversial incident

Mark Clattenburg was one of the top Premier League referees back in the day.

He was / is also a Newcastle United fan, having had the honour of taking charge of Alan Shearer’s testimonial back in 2006, though of course due to his NUFC support, was never able to take charge of a competitive match for the Magpies.

The former top referee and Newcastle fan has now given his call on THAT controversial incident in the Burnley v Newcastle match.

The incident that Mark Clattenburg has looked at, is the one involving Sean Longstaff and James Tarkowski in the first half.

Newcastle United had been woeful but after a smart save by the Burnley keeper from Dwight Gayle, the ball bounced up to head height six yards out.

Sean Longstaff goes to nod it into the net, only for James Tarkowski to almost take his head off with his boot six foot in the air.

Dangerous play surely and a penalty…surely?

Between them, on the pitch referee Anthony Taylor and the VAR officials deciding that it WAS NOT a penalty and Newcastle not having the chance to equalise from 12 yards out.

Mark Clattenburg telling The Mail what his verdict was on the incident:

“James Tarkowski’s foot made contact with Sean Longstaff’s head. There is no question about that, so you can make an argument for a penalty for Newcastle.

“But it is clear from the replays that Tarkowski did not know Longstaff was behind him when he made his clearance.

“He cleared the ball and Longstaff threw his head in. It was a subjective call.

“Referee Anthony Taylor did not see it as a foul in real time, and VAR Stuart Attwell backed his on-field official in deciding Tarkowski should not be punished for the follow-through of his clearance.”

So the former top Premier League referee backing Anthony Taylor on his ‘subjective’ call that it wasn’t a penalty.

Newcastle fans other than Mark Clattenburg appeared pretty United in believing the opposite and indeed most neutrals as well. The consensus being that if this incident had happened anywhere else on the pitch, it would be called dangerous play and Burnley penalised.

Indeed, later in the match, ironically a very similar incident did happen in the middle of the pitch, once again involving Sean Longstaff, this time Newcastle did get the decision BUT only a free-kick.

You can watch the incident here in the match highlights, go to 0.32 for the Tarkowski / Sean Longstaff incident…then enjoy Allan Saint-Maximin turning the game around!

It is one of those where with Newcastle surprising us all by coming back and winning, in the aftermath the incident can be talked about calmly. However, if Newcastle had lost or drawn the match, the sense of injustice would have been sky high.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+30), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

