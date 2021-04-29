News

Former top Premier League referee rules on Liverpool v Newcastle controversial incident

Keith Hackett was one of the top Premier League referees back in the day.

The former top referee giving his call on this controversial incident in the Liverpool v Newcastle match.

An incident that no doubt isn’t the one that Newcastle fans would have expected to be under scrutiny.

Whilst the letter of the law (for that week!) might well have been correct in ruling it out, the ‘goal’ that Callum Wilson had disallowed when the ball accidentally hit his arm from very close range with no way of avoiding it, was surely worthy of comment.

No doubt if that ‘goal’ had been scored by Liverpool in added time last weekend, we would never have heard the last of it this week.

The incident that Keith Hackett has looked at, is Federico Fernandez and Diogo Jota ‘came together’ on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area in the 16th minute.

The referee on the pitch, Andre Marriner, gave a yellow card for the collision / foul.

Then we had VAR reviewing the incident but they didn’t advise referee Andre Marriner that he should overturn his decision and have another look at it on the pitchside monitor.

For Keith Hackett though it was clear what should have happened instead…

Keith Hackett telling Football Insider what his verdict was on the incident:

“That is a red card.

“He has not using his hand and arm for elevation.

“It is straight in the face of an opponent.

“It is a red card.

“I don’t know how they can put that into reckless and then give a yellow card.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

