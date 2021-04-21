Opinion

Fans of other clubs now better understanding what it’s like with Mike Ashley for Newcastle fans

Let me just start by stating my total joy that the so called “Top Six” have now pulled the plug on the European Super League.

We as Newcastle United fans have complained for years that our club should not be used and treated as a cash cow.

Dress the European Super League proposal up as you like, ultimately though it was born out of greed from the owners of the participating clubs to line their own already deep pockets. Sound familiar?

The big difference ,which has worked against us, is that the club owners who signed up for this league have taken so long to show their true colours, whereas Mike Ashley has been as blatant as a car crash on numerous occasions.

Like fans of any club, our problem will always be that whoever buys and owns your club, will never, and I mean never, love the club like you do. To have fan voices within the boardroom is a must.

Don’t get me wrong, Man City have had money poured into them on the field and off it, as well as regeneration in the area – I do not begrudge them one bit. It seemed a good balance, until they agreed to this European Super League, if there was one team that didn’t need this breakaway, it was surely Man City. Again, money talks.

Now all fans, across the board, have been in uproar and all EPL teams have now pulled out of the European Super League breakaway, so where does that leave those fans’ trust in their respective owners?

I’ll guess just like how Newcastle United fans have felt for many years, DETACHED.

On a final note, if Newcastle United were ever to be included within the supposed Premier League elite, I have no doubt whatsoever our very own Mike Ashley would have been the first to pen our name to the European Super League plan. Then knowing his way of treating us as fans, Newcastle would probably be the only Premier League club not to have withdrawn.

Seems to me, the better your team is supported, the more attractive it is to money grabbing leeches and parasites…

