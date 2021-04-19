Opinion

‘Fake Newcastle United Fans trying to hurt the start of a potential strong run’

Yes, we haven’t been great this season,

However, instead of the fake Newcastle United fans having a dig at Steve Bruce…

Why don’t they relish that we are now eight points clear of danger.

Newcastle having beaten fourth place West Ham 3-2 and Fulham getting only a point at Arsenal.

Another thing.

Steve Bruce has had his best Newcastle United performers / talents out for at least half the season (ED: Almiron has missed two of 32 Premier League matchday squads, Callum Wilson missing in eight of the 32, ASM missing in 13 of the 32 matchday squads).

This has meant we have had to stick to defensive football to keep our Premier League safety.

With an owner like Mike Ashley, we cannot allow any risks of a potential Steve McClaren / Rafa Benitez relegation disaster.

We have been great not just against Burnley and West Ham…but also great in our last six or seven matches, excluding Brighton.

Which again we had no Wilson, Maxi and had limping Almiron.

Get behind Steve Bruce you fake Newcastle United fans and wait until the takeover, then you can have your boring Rafa Benitez or Jose Mourinho.

