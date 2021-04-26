News

Fabian Schar back playing – Named in Monday’s team against Crystal Palace U23s

Fabian Schar is back in action.

After over 11 weeks out after picking up an injury in the 3-2 win over Southampton, Monday afternoon sees the Swiss international back on the pitch.

Recently returning to full training, Fabian Schar is yet to be named in a first team matchday squad.

However, at 1pm he will kick off against the Crystal Palace Under 23s at Whitley Park.

It is a league game for the Newcastle United reserves and this is where they are in the table at the minute:

Yes, bottom of the table and this is the second and bottom division of the reserve league, as yet again Newcastle United are paying the price for Mike Ashley refusing to build and support a realistic and ambitious structure under the first team.

Hopefully Fabian Schar can come through today without any injury setback and help the reserves in their quest not to finish rock bottom.

It is a 1pm kick-off behind closed doors and Newcastle United line up with:

Dan Langley

Ryan Barrett

Matty Bondswell

Niall Brookwell

Fabian Schar

Bradley Cross

Rosaire Longelo

Jack Young

Adam Wilson

Stan Flaherty

Christian Atsu.

Subs: Walters, McEntee, Turner, Huntley, Crossley.

Crystal Palace beat Newcastle 3-0 in the reverse fixture and NUFC Under 23s are looking for revenge and only their seventh league win of the season.

As you can see, Christian Atsu is also getting a start, as he sticks it out before being released this summer. He was named in Newcastle United’s 25 man senior squad for the second half of the season after Yedlin was given away and no senior signing made. However, Steve Bruce hasn’t named Atsu in any Premier League matchday squad this season so far.

Fabian Schar will be desperate to get back to full fitness as soon as possible, especially as it is only 46 days until Euro 2020 kicks off and aged 29, Schar knows he won’t have many more opportunities of playing in tournament finals.

Also, as things stand Fabian Schar will be out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of June, though there has been widespread reporting that the club have a clause they can trigger which would extend by a year Schar’s contract.

