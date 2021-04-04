News

Exactly which Premier League club could Alan Shearer be talking about here…?

It was fascinating to see Alan Shearer on Saturday.

The Premier League’s greatest ever striker, talking so animatedly about what he has watching this season.

The Newcastle United legend happy to wax lyrical about this club, however, can you guess which Premier League team it is….

Alan Shearer talking to Amazon Prime:

“They have been brilliant.

“They can be very proud of what they have achieved this season.

“They can relax, they can look forward to the next few games until the end of the season.

“Then they can go again next season.

“It has been refreshing, it has been exciting.

“They do go forward, they do defend very well.

“Their energy, with and without the ball, is magnificent.

“They are really really exciting to watch.”

Well, I think that you will have all quickly ruled out one Premier League team!

As a clue, this particular club is the one that Alan Shearer used to score for fun against, the one he scored more goals against than any other.

Yes, so often Newcastle United taking Leeds United apart back in the day.

Leeds of course were relegated a couple of years before Alan Shearer retired.

Now 15 years after Alan Shearer hung up his boots and 17 years since Leeds were relegated (along with Leicester and Wolves, ironically another two clubs who are embarrassing Newcastle with their ambition), the Geordie legend is loving watching the team that he so loved playing against.

This nightmare under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce is so unnecessary, as Leeds are showing this season, despite being out of the Premier League for so long.

Yes, they aren’t going to win the Premier League and very unlikely to qualify for Europe (tenth on 42 points, seven points off sixth), however, as Alan Shearer says, just how good have they been to watch.

Bielsa adding some quality players to an established squad of mainly average players BUT getting them to buy into a style of play and the team becoming far greater than the sum of its parts.

Leeds have scored 47 goals and conceded 48 whilst playing Bielsa’s high energy all out attacking philosophy.

Newcastle have scored 28 goals and conceded 48 whilst playing Steve Bruce’s trademark ultra negative football, with the entire NUFC team camped around their own box defending for most of the 90 minutes in most of the games.

A recent survey by The Athletic of Premier League fans, saw supporters of the 20 clubs asked six questions.

‘Thinks team plays entertaining football’

‘Believes club has spent well on transfers in past 12 months’

‘Believe their club is well run’

‘Think team has chance of winning a trophy by end of next season’

Happy if team’s manager is in charge this time next year’

‘Happiness with club’s performance this season’

On the ‘Believes club has spent well on transfers’, Newcastle fans ranked sixteenth happiest, however, on all of the other five questions, NUFC supporters by some distance the unhappiest.

I would love to hear what Alan Shearer really would say about Newcastle United this season, if he didn’t have to dilute it to some extent due to his friendship and respect for Steve Bruce.

