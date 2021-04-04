Opinion

Events conspire against Newcastle United ahead of Tottenham game

This game against Tottenham always looked a tough one.

You only have to look at the bookies odds, even though they are at home, Newcastle United priced as high as 5/1 to win, whilst Tottenham are odds on at 4/7.

It was a blow for Tottenham but also very bad news for Newcastle I think, when Spurs crashed out of the Europa League just before the international break. Leading 2-0 after the first leg, Tottenham ended up losing 3-0 after extra time in the second leg, going out 3-2 on aggregate.

I think before that defeat, Tottenham would have seen winning the Europa League as their best chance of Champions League football next season. However, instead of having the distraction of a Europa League quarter final this coming midweek, instead Mourinho’s men will be totally focussed on throwing everything into beating Newcastle United.

This was massively compounded by the events of yesterday.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea had been unbeaten in all 14 matches since his arrival in January.

The eight Premier League games before he arrived had seen Chelsea lose five, draw one and win only two. Under Tuchel though, unbeaten in all 10 PL matches and conceding only two goals in these matches.

However, that was all blown apart yesterday when Chelsea were hammered 5-2 at home to West Brom. This wasn’t just a nightmare performance and result in itself, it also has massively handed the surprise initiative to Tottenham.

Mourinho’s team will now move into the top four if they beat Newcastle United today, a massive incentive for Tottenham.

Spurs have a goal difference of +19 at the moment, three better than Chelsea, so if moving onto 51 points alongside Chelsea, Tottenham would be a minimum of four goals better off if beating Newcastle by a single goal.

With only eight PL matches to go after this one though, I am heavily predicting Tottenham to go all out to not only get three points BUT also significantly increase that goal difference against one of the worst performing defences in the PL this season when it comes to goals conceded. They will see Chelsea likely to come back strongly and need to get as many goals advantage as possible ahead of the upcoming matches.

West Ham play at Wolves on Monday and would go a point above Chelsea and Tottenham (assuming Spurs beta Newcastle) but I think fair to say that it is very likely a straight fight between Tottenham and Chelsea for that final Champions League spot.

To round off fate going against Newcastle United and positivity flowing through Tottenham veins, Son Heung-Min is now fit and available to return to play today.

He and Harry Kane has become the most potent Premier League partnership and this season between them, already have 30 goals and 22 assists in the league.

Added to this, from what Steve Bruce has said, it sounds like Callum Wilson won’t return until Burnley next weekend at the earliest, whilst ASM will possibly make the bench at best against Tottenham.

Steve Bruce says it is all about the ‘accumulation of points’, well anything Newcastle United get today will be a massive bonus from where I’m seeing things.

