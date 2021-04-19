News

European Super League shameful 12 clubs release joint official statement

Late on Sunday night, those behind the latest European Super League plans went public.

A joint statement released by the 12 clubs involved, the self-appointed elite.

It goes without saying that this latest disgraceful attempt to establish a European Super League must be resisted at all levels.

However, there must also be no concessions made to the dirty dozen in return for them dropping their plans, instead the various leagues and football bodies need to punish the 12 clubs for even attempting this distortion of competitive football.

Yes, we all know that there is so much wrong in football and that has almost all also come due to the greed of the most powerful clubs. Nowhere more so than the existing Champions League where time after time new measures are brought in to try and ensure that the elite get ever greater advantages and guarantees of more money.

However, this European Super League is something far far beyond that, they intend to have 15 clubs who will automatically be in this ‘competition’ without having had to do anything so mundane as qualify, with ‘a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season’ simply a feeble way of trying to dress this up as something other than a self-appointed elite.

Little surprise that so many American owners of clubs, particularly those who own Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal, being behind it. Football is the world sport and a completely different level to their parochial American ‘Football’ minority sport, where they have a closed shop and no promotion or relegation, clubs there by invitation / agreement, rather than due to a ‘qualifying mechanism’…

As for the individual clubs involved, quite properly football fans have laughed out loud at the likes of Tottenham branding themselves as one of the ‘Leading European football clubs’…a club that has only ever won the league twice and the last of the two was 60 years ago! Since 1991, 30 years ago, Spurs have only won the League Cup. Tottenham haven’t even managed to beat Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United this season, yet they want automatic entry into the European football invitation elite!

Many people have also pointed out how ironic it was that the day that saw this European Super League unveiled, Real Madrid could only draw with Getafe, Juventus lost to Atalanta and Arsenal got a lucky last gasp draw against Fulham.

Juventus are struggling to qualify for the Champions League this season and same with Liverpool and Chelsea, whilst Tottenham and Arsenal are no hopers. How dare clubs such as Leicester and West Ham think they have the ‘right’ to compete and potentially play in the Champions League next season.

It is a case of pass the sick bucket as those behind the European Super League attempt to claim that they are doing it for the beautiful game of football, the greater good, in fact anything other than the truth, which is to put themselves in a position where they are guaranteed all the power and most of the money permanently.

Florentino Pérez of Real Madrid: “We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.”

Andrea Agnelli of Juventus: “Our 12 Founder clubs represent billions of fans across the globe and 99 European trophies. We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models.”

Joel Glazer of Manchester United: “By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

Journalist Gabriele Marcotti perfectly sums it up:

“Rebel clubs insist it’s not a break away.

“They just want to organize their own Euro comp instead of UCL while still playing in domestic leagues.

“Thing is, if that means they 2x or 3x their Euro revenue, it creates an even greater domestic imbalance in already unbalanced leagues.”

In other words, they want to have their cake and eat it.

The likes of the six English clubs want to still pick up the riches the Premier League provides, whilst at the same time take away the dream of qualifying for the Champions League for the rest of the English clubs.

The TV rights to the Premier League would be nowhere near as high anyway, if that was no longer the only ‘qualifying mechanism’ for the Champions League.

However they try to spin it, the reality is that if they succeeded in pushing through this European Super League, it would be intended to ensure more money for the elite and less for the rest.

Not that I think it has any chance of succeeding, even if the European Super League did go ahead, a competition almost exclusively based on invitation only would quickly lose its appeal to a TV audience and especially fans who actually go to matches.

Good to hear the response from the various football bodies and the individual leagues, if the European Super League did go ahead then as has been threatened, all players taking part in that break away competition should find that this then disqualifies them from representing their national sides. As well as any clubs participating should be kicked out of their domestic leagues.

Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition

Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding discussions with UEFA and FIFA to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.

The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model. Further, for a number of years, the Founding Clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis.

The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are required to enhance value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid. In recent months extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions. The Founding Clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid.

Competition Format

• 20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.

• Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.

• An August start with clubs participating in two groups of 10, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter finals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue.

As soon as practicable after the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the women’s game.

The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues. These solidarity payments will be substantially higher than those generated by the current European competition and are expected to be in excess of €10 billion during the course of the initial commitment period of the Clubs. In addition, the competition will be built on a sustainable financial foundation with all Founding Clubs signing up to a spending framework. In exchange for their commitment, Founding Clubs will receive an amount of €3.5 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Florentino Pérez, President Real Madrid CF and the first Chairman of the Super League, said: “We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.”

Backing the new European league, Andrea Agnelli, Chairman of Juventus and Vice-Chairman of the Super League, said: “Our 12 Founder clubs represent billions of fans across the globe and 99 European trophies. We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models.”

Joel Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United and Vice-Chairman of the Super League, said: “By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

