News

European Super League plans – Newcastle United fans group release official statement

European Super League plans were revealed on Sunday night (18 April 2021).

Twelve clubs going public with their plans to take control, including six from the Premier League.

Their joint announcement stating: ‘AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.’

Now the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have released their own official statement in response to the shameful idea / plans.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) statement on European Super League plans:

‘EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE STATEMENT

Yesterday saw the announcement of a breakaway European Super League– including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea from the Premier League.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust is totally opposed to the proposals, we have contacted Newcastle United and expressed to the club in the strongest possible terms that they must do all they can to oppose the new super league. As a member of the European Club Association, Newcastle United are well placed to work with other clubs and key stakeholders to oppose this abhorrent development.

The motivation behind this so-called super league is nothing more than greed.

This competition is being created behind our backs by club owners who have zero regard for the game’s traditions and continue to treat football and football supporters with disdain.

We will stand together with The Football Supporters Association, and the Trusts from those club involved, who has been betrayed by their owners, against the European Super League proposal.

As football fans, if we work together we have more power than we realise. We recently launched the 1892 Pledge scheme, to raise as much money as possible to enable us to be in a position to buy a stake in our football club when the club is next sold – find out more and pledge today at 1892pledge.co.uk

The demand for fan involvement in their football club is now greater than ever. We are the life and soul of our clubs. We are its beating heart, it doesn’t survive without us.’

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

