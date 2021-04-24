News

Elias Sorensen goalscoring return after 9 weeks on bench ends with major blow

Elias Sorensen looked to have at last found the ideal loan club to help get his first team career properly up and running.

Elias Sorensen has a contract with Newcastle United until June 2022 and after scoring 20 goals at reserve team level for NUFC in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

A new approach this season, with the now 21 year old Danish striker joining Dutch second tier Almere City for the 2020/21 season.

With three goals in his first five league starts for Almere City, Elias Sorensen looked to be really thriving.

However, an Achilles problem ruled him out of action towards the end of 2020.

Then as he struggled to regain form in the early matches of 2021, Elias Sorensen suddenly found himself out of the first team starting eleven picture.

The last nine weeks seeing the young loan forward named on the bench every time.

Friday night though saw Elias Sorensen back in the first team picture.

The young Dane making a goalscoring return, his fifth league goal of the season, scoring just before half-time in a key promotion battle at De Graafschap. That cancelled out a third minute opener for the home side.

The official Almere City website describing the Newcastle loan player’s goal (this is via hitting the translate button and I have no idea what ‘scores like a devil out of a box’ means…but it sounds pretty good!):

‘Just when Almere City FC accepts that it has to enter the dressing rooms with a backlog, Elias Sorensen scores like a devil out of a box. Striker Thomas Verheydt knows how to attract the defenders like a bait, after which the Dane is too quick to beat keeper de Boer.’

Almere City then took a 59th minute lead and shortly after that, Elias Sorensen was subbed, no doubt feeling the effects of starting his first game since mid-February.

A win would have taken Almere City third in the table and only three points behind second placed De Graafschap (and Almere with a superior goal difference), with only three matches still to play. Only the top two are automatically promoted to the top division.

However, in the fifth minute of added time a major blow for Elias Sorensen and his loan club, with De Graafschap scoring a last gasp equaliser, leaving the table looking like this with three matches remaining.

As you can see, that late goal all but guarantees De GraffSchap joining Cambuur as automatically promoted.

On a personal level, this may not be the worst thing for Elias Sorensen.

Hopefully after his goalscoring return, the Danish striker will now get a run in the team and will have three more games in the regular season plus an unknown number of bonus ones in the play-off process, as Almere City look to become the third team to get promotion.

Next up for Elias Sorensen and his teammates is a home game next Friday night against Young Ajax (Ajax reserve side), that night will see the return of supporters, with 500 Almere City fans allowed to be back in the stadium.

Elias Sorensen undoubtedly had / has potential and hopefully now will get this end of season run of games to help his career along, wherever it may take him, the 21 year old still having that one year left on his Newcastle United contract.

