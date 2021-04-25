Opinion

Eating humble pie with Steve Bruce

If that point against Liverpool has kept Newcastle United in the Premier League then credit where credit is due to Steve Bruce, the coaching staff and players.

I will certainly hold my hands up to being one of those fans thinking we were heading towards relegation, not just only after that defeat to Brighton but the dire run the club had been on since Christmas.

I had written a couple of articles about Newcastle’s plight and shared them here on The Mag, questioning a lot of the issues at the club.

Dare I say it but Steve Bruce and the players have answered those questions put to them and turned it around when no one thought it was possible.

I didn’t want to be one of those fans who only speak out when the team aren’t performing but also, for what it matters, praise the team when called for and they do deserve all the plaudits coming their way over the next few days. Maybe the Brighton result was what was needed for a few at the club to realise the trouble the team were in and it opened some eyes to what was going on.

How ironic is it we have gone back to playing three / five at the back including wing backs, the only system these players seems to be comfortable playing. The only difference I see with this system and the one at the start of the season we seem more intent on attacking with our wing backs. What a revelation Jacob Murphy has been on the right side and Mr Dependable Matt Ritchie on the left side, players who look like they would run through a brick wall for the team.

Sean Longstaff has brought more energy to the final third of the team and fresh legs to a midfield who looked like being overran in games. The centre-backs Fernandez, Clark and Dummett just want to defend, nothing fancy about them, but players who just defend and clear it any which way.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are rightly so the jewels in the team but the other players around them have upped their games, even Joelinton and Shelvey, both players who myself and many other fans have been critical of ,have played their part in this mini revival.

What a coup Joe Willock has been since signing in January, not many eyebrows were raised when he came through the door, but he has endeared himself to many a Toon fan singing his name and put himself top of Newcastle summer shopping list (if Mr Ashley will part with 20 Million)!! Fair play to the recruitment at Newcastle and the manager on this one, the lad has saved the team with some crucial goals in games lately.

Finally, Steve Bruce who has took a hammering this season, rightly so at times, deserves praise for seemingly turning the ship round and bringing everyone on board in what only ever mattered at Newcastle United and that was ensuring Premier League football next season, I know it’s not mathematically assured yet but they are in great place to secure it soon.

I thought he had lost the dressing room but on the evidence of late maybe he never did. There seems to be a resilience about the players and scoring late goals against Spurs, West Ham and Liverpool proves they hadn’t given up the fight.

I, like many, questioned if he was the right man for the job who could keep us up. He has now all but ticked that box and as sad it is to say about Newcastle United, that’s where we are as a club. Happy to finish 17th until this long drawn out takeover finally gets the green light and the club can move forward.

In the week when football won the latest battle versus money (European Super League), for the time being anyway, what are the chances the Premier League change their mind on the Newcastle United takeover?

Those six clubs exposed as being owned by people who wouldn’t deserve to pass a fit and proper test from the Premier League these days.

A big well done Steve Bruce, the coaching staff and players, I always liked humble pie anyways.

