Dermot Gallagher verdict on this controversial Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Burnley v Newcastle match incident.

After a really poor start to the game and going a goal down, Newcastle United launch pretty much their first dangerous attack of the game.

A low cross from the right brings a smart save by the Burnley keeper from Dwight Gayle.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell can only parry it though, the ball bouncing up six foot in the air, six yards out.

Sean Longstaff goes to nod it into the net, only for James Tarkowski to almost take his head off with his boot.

Impressive that the Burnley player could get his foot up so high…but with it being his boot v Longstaff’s head at a (head) height of six foot up, it has to be a penalty.

Newcastle players furious that Anthony Taylor doesn’t give a penalty and then even worse, still no spot-kick after VAR gets involved.

Dermot Gallagher discussing that penalty (not given) verdict on Sky Sports:

“When I was watching it live, my gut reaction was penalty.

“When it was thrown to VAR, I thought they would give a penalty.

“When they didn’t, the reasoning being, there is no doubt Tarkowski gets the ball first, he doesn’t know where Longstaff is.

“But what I would say, I certainly think that’s certainly reckless.

“That said, he has to touch the player for it to be a foul in that situation, Anthony Taylor was not convinced.

“The VAR looked but sided with the referee.”

So the former top Premier League referee clearly thinking a penalty should have been given, Dermot Gallagher saying that this was his ‘gut reaction’ when watching live, then a day later still saying Tarkowski was ‘certainly reckless’ and the incident deserving of a penalty.

Though Dermot Gallagher also explaining that his understanding is that Anthony Taylor hasn’t awarded a penalty on the strength of him not being convinced that contact was made with Sean Longstaff.

The consensus for Newcastle fans and neutrals being that if this incident had happened anywhere else on the pitch, it would be called dangerous play and Burnley penalised.

Later in the match, ironically a very similar incident did happen in the middle of the pitch, once again involving Sean Longstaff, this time Newcastle did get the decision BUT only a free-kick.

You can watch the incident here in the match highlights, go to 0.32 for the Tarkowski / Sean Longstaff incident…then enjoy Allan Saint-Maximin turning the game around!

It is one of those where with Newcastle surprising us all by coming back and winning, in the aftermath the incident can be talked about calmly. However, if Newcastle had lost or drawn the match, the sense of injustice would have been sky high.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+30), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

