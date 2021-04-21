News

Dermot Gallagher verdict on these controversial Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his calls on these Newcastle v West Ham match incidents.

The former top referee giving his verdict on the passage of play that ended up with the opening goal for Newcastle United AND red card for Craig Dawson.

Then secondly, Dermot Gallagher with his opinion on the penalty award that led to Lingard making it 2-2 and looking like Steve Bruce and his players had thrown the win away against ten men.

Dermot Gallagher discussing that first goal and red card on Sky Sports:

“It’s a one on one there for Saint-Maximin there, so he [referee Kevin Friend] lets him go [despite the foul on Joelinton by Craig Dawson].

“He’s always got the luxury of coming back if he wants.

“It goes in the net [Diop in a tangle and ends up kicking the ball in the goal].

“It is definitely a yellow card [for Craig Dawson], he was already on a yellow card because he took Joelinton out earlier.

“Saint-Maximin goes on and you can see the referee signalling advantage, that ends up in the net.

“He goes back and red card [for Dawson].

“It has just put the lid on the box.”

Ciaran Clark clears a ball in the Newcastle box, nothing given by Kevin Friend. When play stops, VAR ask the referee to look at the pitchside screen and a penalty is given for handball by Clark.

Dermot Gallagher:

“That is what VAR was brought in for.

“The referee quite clearly didn’t see it on the field.

“If you see the muted appeals for handball, I don’t think players saw it.

“However, when you see that angle [on TV replays], it shows quite clearly he [Ciaran Clark] leads with his arm and catches it [the ball] with his forearm.

“His forearm is above his shoulder, which is the rule, penalty.

“Credit to Simon Hooper [on VAR] because he checked that in play, whilst the game was going on he was checking that.

“As soon as the ball went out, he said to Kevin Friend you need to go to the screen.”

So on the day, Dermot Gallagher believing that both the referee on the pitch and the VAR officials got the major decisions correct.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Saturday 17 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Diop OG 36, Joelinton 41, Willock 82

West Ham:

Diop 73, Lingard 80 pen, Dawson sent off 36

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 65% (70%) Newcastle 35% (30%)

Total shots were West Ham 16 (4) Newcastle 16 (11)

Shots on target were West Ham 6 (1) Newcastle 8 (6)

Corners were West Ham 8 (2) Newcastle 3 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Willock 81), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 90+8), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

(Match report : The Clash of the Titans – Kong vs Godzilla – Read HERE)

(Bizarre Steve Bruce claims after Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Joe Willock saves Steve Bruce’s very lucky bacon – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s eventful win – Read HERE)

