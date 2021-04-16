News

David Moyes confirms two players ruled out of Newcastle game and one late fitness check

David Moyes has spoken to the media on Friday morning at 9am.

The West Ham boss talking ahead of facing Newcastle United at 12.30pm on Saturday at St James Park.

Very much contrasting fortunes this season, as fourth bottom hosts fourth top.

For West Ham, since losing their opening two games of the season against Newcastle and Arsenal, the next twenty nine PL games have seen them win sixteen, draw seven and lose only six.

Only four clubs having beaten the Hammers since 19 September 2020 (eight months ago) – Liverpool (twice), Man Utd (twice), Chelsea and Man City.

Very impressive form for West Ham with 55 points from the last 29 games, almost averaging two points (1.896 points) per match.

David Moyes confirming this Friday morning that he won’t have Antonio or Rice back available.

Whilst the West Ham boss says that Aaron Cresswell will be a late fitness check today but he is hopeful the defender will make the squad against Newcastle.

This is a massive game for West Ham as David Moyes views the Champions League places with seven games to go. They are one point clear of fifth place Chelsea with seven games each to go and three points at St James Park would be the perfect set up to take them into what looks the key game next weekend when West Ham are home to Chelsea.

David Moyes talking ahead of facing Newcastle United at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning:

“I’m expecting a really difficult game, but if I’m going to [an away match against] anyone in the Premier League I’ll say it’s a difficult game.

“They’ll see it as a difficult game as well and that’s how the Premier League is this year.

“Steve Bruce has done a good job, he’s done what he’s been asked.

“He’s had really good support from his owner at difficult times and I think because of that you’ll see Newcastle staying in the Premier League.

“It’s a tough game at Newcastle and it always has been.”

Keeping their place in the top four?:

“We feel as if we have to win our games and if we do that it’ll give us a chance.

“We’re ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham at the moment and it’ll be hard to stay above clubs like that, but we’ll take one game at a time and see where we end up.”

Injury and fitness situation for Newcastle match:

“We’re not going to have Declan [Rice] back tomorrow and we don’t have Micky Antonio either.

“Aaron Cresswell picked up a bit of an injury on Sunday and we need to check him out and like every other club we’re getting bumps and bruises.

“We’ll make a decision on Aaron [for Newcastle] today, he’s a doubt but we hope he’ll be ok.

“Since we’ve come back from international duty, injuries have been quite heavy throughout the league.

“We won’t put a timeframe on Declan or Micky [being able to return to action], but we hope they will be able to contribute before the end of the season, that’s for sure.”

