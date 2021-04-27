News

Confusing comments from Rio Ferdinand on Joe Willock

Rio Ferdinand has turned his focus on what is happening at Newcastle United once again.

Mike Ashley’s business associate yet again embarrassed himself last month.

The former Man Utd defender as always having a go at Newcastle fans and bigging up Ashley.

Rio Ferdinand on his Five Youtube channel – 24 March 2021:

“He [Mike Ashley] don’t care what people think.

“It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do.

“Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club.

“Whether the Geordies don’t like it…

“A lot of them hate him and don’t like him but…

“Round your money up and take over the club then.”

It was so ironic that only a few weeks later when the European Super League scandal broke, Rio Ferdinand was saying what a disgrace it was, Man Utd fans entitled to better, the owners a disgrace and having a duty to give the fans answers etc etc.

No surprise then that Newcastle fans were queuing up to tell Rio Ferdinand, if he wasn’t happy then why didn’t he and other Man Utd fans: ‘Round your money up and take over the club then.’

Now Rio Ferdinand has turned his attention to Joe Willock…

Rio Ferdinand on his Five Youtube channel – 26 April 2021:

“You know what, I like Joe Willock.

“He’s someone at Arsenal that I would have kept.

“He is a good young player.

“If Arsenal don’t take him back and have him around that squad, I don’t know man…

“I really like him and I like his personality.

“He is not shy to come on the big stage and play and perform.

“The last three goals he has scored, have been massive goals for Newcastle.

“It shows that he has got the temperament.”

I am assuming that Rio Ferdinand is meaning that he would have kept Joe Willock at Arsenal for the rest of this season instead of allowing him to go out on loan. As Arsenal have only won four of twelve Premier League games in the midfielder’s absence and also got knocked out of the Europa League.

Newcastle United of course doing even worse with only three wins in their last twelve games.

However, on a personal level, Joe Willock has done really well, especially with four goals already, with three in his latest three appearances, all from the bench.

Quite unbelievable that Steve Bruce won’t find a place in the team for the Arsenal loan player this past month, just as well Joe Willock didn’t sulk and instead has saved Bruce’s bacon on these last three late sub appearances scoring late goals.

However, reality was that Willock had to leave Arsenal, if only temporarily, because he wasn’t getting his chance in the Premier League, only two starts all season. It was a win win solution for Arsenal because especially with Newcastle failing to agree a buying clause, the Gunners have NUFC paying the midfielder’s wages, giving him Premier League football (seven starts and three sub appearances), then if Joe Willock scores goals for Newcastle, Arsenal will then get a far bigger fee if they decide to sell him this summer.

As to whether Mike Ashley will even allow Newcastle to try and buy Joe Willock remains to be seen, the same with the player himself, when Steve Bruce won’t even give him a game ahead of a strolling Jonjo Shelvey, difficult to see the loan signing feeling positive about signing permanently under Ashley and Bruce.

