News

Confirmed West Ham team v Newcastle United – David Moyes aiming to keep top four spot

The West Ham team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

David Moyes hoping to make it a very impressive 58 points from their last 30 Premier League matches, having recovered from losing the opening two games to Newcastle and Arsenal.

The West Ham boss knowing his side will move eight points clear of those outside the top six with a win at St James Park, after Everton and Tottenham drew 2-2 on Friday night.

However, that is the least of ambitions for the Hammers, as they will move four points clear of fifth place Chelsea, if getting three points today.

Chelsea don’t play until Tuesday at home to Brighton, before then an absolutely key game next weekend when West Ham are home to Chelsea.

The last match saw West Ham go 3-0 up against Leicester, eventually winning 3-2.

Indeed, the last three games have seen the Hammers go 3-0 up, drawing 3-3 with Arsenal and beating Wolves 3-2. So every chance of goals today you would imagine…

Only Man Utd have ever went 3-0 up four Premier League games in a row, so can Newcastle stop West Ham?

By contrast, with Steve Bruce’s negative approach, last week against Burnley was the 23rd time in the 31 Premier League matches so far this season, where NUFC have failed to score in the first half.

If set up and playing so negatively and gifting first half control to West Ham, could well prove fatal.

The confirmed West Ham team v Newcastle United :

Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coufal, Noble (c), Soucek, Johnson, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen

So two changes from that starting eleven who beat Leicester 3-2.

With Angelo Ogbonna replacing the injured Aaron Cresswell, whilst Ben Johnson comes in for Arthur Masuaku.

Subs:

Subs: Trott (GK), Martin (GK), Alves, Balbuena, Fredericks, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma

The confirmed Newcastle United team v West Ham and subs are below :

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

SUBS:

Gillespie, Gayle, Carroll, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock

