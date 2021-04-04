Confirmed Tottenham team v Newcastle United – Jose Mourinho keeps faith
The Tottenham team v Newcastle United has just been confirmed.
Jose Mourinho hoping to make it five wins in six Premier League matches.
The Tottenham boss knowing his side will move top four with a win at St James Park.
Chelsea losing 5-2 at home to West Brom on Saturday, meaning Spurs go fourth on goal difference above their London rivals.
Before the international break, Tottenham won 2-0 away at Aston Villa.
That victory meant it was four wins in their last five Premier League matches.
The confirmed Tottenham team v Newcastle United :
Lloris (C), Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Lucas, Kane, Vinicius
So no changes at all from that starting eleven who beat Villa two weeks ago.
Subs:
Hart, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Lamela, Bale, Son, Scarlett
Not a bad bench…four England internationals and the likes of Bale, Son, Lamela and our old mate Moussa Sissoko.
The confirmed Newcastle United team v Tottenham and subs are below :
Dubravka, Murphy, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton
SUBS:
Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson
