Confirmed Tottenham team v Newcastle United – Jose Mourinho keeps faith

The Tottenham team v Newcastle United has just been confirmed.

Jose Mourinho hoping to make it five wins in six Premier League matches.

The Tottenham boss knowing his side will move top four with a win at St James Park.

Chelsea losing 5-2 at home to West Brom on Saturday, meaning Spurs go fourth on goal difference above their London rivals.

Before the international break, Tottenham won 2-0 away at Aston Villa.

That victory meant it was four wins in their last five Premier League matches.

The confirmed Tottenham team v Newcastle United :

Lloris (C), Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Lucas, Kane, Vinicius

So no changes at all from that starting eleven who beat Villa two weeks ago.

Subs:

Hart, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Lamela, Bale, Son, Scarlett

Not a bad bench…four England internationals and the likes of Bale, Son, Lamela and our old mate Moussa Sissoko.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Tottenham and subs are below :

Dubravka, Murphy, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton

SUBS:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson

