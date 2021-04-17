News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Murphy all start

The Newcastle United team v West Ham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of three wins and thirteen defeats (and six draws) in the last twenty two games.

Steve Bruce carrying massive luck last weekend, ASM coming on and rescuing the Head Coach by single-handedly turning the Burnley match around.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v West Ham.

Steve Bruce delivered the news on injury, fitness and potential availability of the Newcastle United players for this key match.

Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Isaac Hayden all ruled out.

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

So just one changes from the team that started against Burnley:

In

Saint-Maximin

Out

Gayle

So Allan Saint-Maximin returns but Callum Wilson only on the bench.

Another surprise amongst the subs, Darlow presumably injured as Gillespie takes his place.

Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Carroll, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock

