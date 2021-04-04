News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Krafth, Murphy, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff all start

The Newcastle United team v Tottenham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the St James Park at 2.05pm on Sunday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and thirteen defeats (and five draws) in the last twenty games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Brighton.

Steve Bruce delivered the news on injury, fitness and potential availability of the Newcastle United players for this key match.

Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden look to be out for the season.

Bruce saying Callum Wilson was probably aiming for the Burnley match next weekend, whilst ASM had a chance of being in the squad, though fans assuming bench at best.

The Head Coach did state though that Miguel Almiron is fully fit and available.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Murphy, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton

So five changes from the team that started against Brighton:

In

Krafth, Murphy, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Gayle

Out

Manquillo, Clark, Hayden, Willock, Fraser

Fair to say that nobody would have predicted this team!

Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson

So…the likes of Carroll, Fraser and Fernandez not in the squad at all.

Elliot Anderson on the bench despite playing 87 minutes in the Youth Cup yesterday.

Whilst it looks like Krafth at centre-back and Murphy right-back, despite Clark and Manquillo in the matchday squad.

Good news is that Saint-Maximin is on the bench.

Compare Steve Bruce’s team to the predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham that we featured earlier HERE.

