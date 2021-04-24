News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Joelinton, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, ASM all start

The Newcastle United team v Liverpool has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Anfield at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of four wins and thirteen defeats (and six draws) in the last twenty three games.

Steve Bruce though with the opportunity to win three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2009, when he did it with Wigan.

Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Isaac Hayden all ruled out.

Steve Bruce delivered the news on injury, fitness and potential availability of the Newcastle United players for this key match.

Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Isaac Hayden all ruled out.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

So no changes from the team that started in the 3-2 win over Burnley.

Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Carroll, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock

The bench exactly the same as well, meaning not a single alteration to the 20 man matchday team and subs.

