Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – Gayle, Fernandez, Clark, Murphy all start

The Newcastle United team v Burnley has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the turf Moor at 12pm on Sunday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and thirteen defeats (and six draws) in the last twenty one games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Burnley.

Steve Bruce delivered the news on injury, fitness and potential availability of the Newcastle United players for this key match.

Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden look to be out for the season.

Bruce saying Ryan Fraser also out.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton

So two changes from the team that started against Tottenham:

In

Fernandez, Clark

Out

Krafth, Lascelles

Fair to say that pretty much everybody would have predicted more changes, especially further up the pitch.

However, it looks like Steve Bruce has simply kept the same formation including five at the back, with Ritchie and Murphy as wing-backs, but Clark and Fernandez coming in alongside Paul Dummett as three centre-backs, with Lascelles injured and Krafth dropped.

I thought Wilson may start from the bench but did think ASM would definitely play.

On the plus side, at least we do have attacking threats from the subs bench.

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock

