Confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United – Jurgen Klopp desperate for top four spot

The Liverpool team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp hoping to make it consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time in four and a half months.

Last time at home was a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which brought to an end the horrendous run of six PL defeats in a row at Anfield, where Liverpool had only scored one goal in over nine hours of football on home turf.

Victory for Klopp’s team would at least temporarily put Liverpool in the top four.

Currently the red half of Merseyside down in seventh spot in the table.

Premier League table on Saturday morning:

Liverpool in a desperate battle if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As for Newcastle, a win would take them up, even if only until other teams play, to the heady heights of thirteenth.

Southampton are the only club outside the bottom two to have conceded more than Newcastle United so far this season,.

Whilst without Van Dijk, only two clubs in the top nine have conceded more than Liverpool.

Back in December the two clubs played out a very rare goalless draw, I can’t see that being repeated today.

Liverpool have Mane, Salah, Jota and Firmino as their front four…with Newcastle no doubt looking for ASM as their big hope to cause a surprise.

The confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United :

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs:

Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, N. Williams

Jurgen Klopp making one change, Mo Salah coming in for James Milner, the former Newcastle player dropping to the bench.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Liverpool and subs are below :

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

SUBS:

Gillespie, Gayle, Carroll, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock

