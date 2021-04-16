News

Callum Wilson set to return to starting eleven against his favourite team – Perfect timing

After seven matches on the injury list, Callum Wilson was back on Sunday.

A double substitution at Turf Moor seeing the striker and Allan Saint-Maximin introduced with 33 minutes remaining and Newcastle 1-0 down.

Within seven minutes the turn around was complete, Newcastle United suddenly 2-1 up and a stunned Burnley producing very little to try and retrieve the situation, having been coasting previous to the NUFC subs arriving.

Ironically, despite having been by far Newcastle’s key player this season, Callum Wilson had absolutely nothing to do with that Burnley turn around. Instead it was ASM who made the equaliser for Jacob Murphy and then won the game with a brilliant solo effort.

However, previous to those two goals, Callum Wilson had been directly involved in exactly half of Newcastle’s Premier League goals, scoring 10 and getting five assists of the 30 PL goals scored by NUFC in the opening 30 games.

It was obvious that Callum Wilson wasn’t fully fit when making that pretty anonymous sub appearance last weekend but hopefully that and another week of training will have him returning to the starting eleven at a perfect time.

Callum Wilson has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other club, scoring eight times in nine appearances.

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 1) – 12 September 2020

Bournemouth 2 West Ham 2 (Wilson 1) – 28 September 2019

Bournemouth 2 West Ham 0 (Wilson 1) – 19 January 2019

West Ham 1 Bournemouth 2 (Wilson 1) – 18 August 2018

Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3 (Wilson 1) – 26 December 2017

West Ham 3 Bournemouth 4 (Wilson 3) – 22 August 2015

A lot of strikers have a team that they can’t stop scoring against and for Alan Shearer he had an incredible record against Leeds, especially once he joined Newcastle United.

Callum Wilson has only scored 51 Premier League goals in total, so his eight against West Ham represent almost one in six of them. A great omen as well if he does score on Saturday, as when Wilson has previously scored against the Hammers, it has produced four wins and two draws for the striker, with no defeats.

Other stats in Newcastle’s favour this weekend…

NUFC have played 22 times against the Hammers at St James Park in the Premier League era and have only lost four times, winning eleven and drawing seven.

A lot of goals as well, Newcastle scoring a sizeable 40 goals in these 22 home games against West Ham, the visitors 21.

The official Premier League site coming up with a couple of strange statistics in West Ham’s favour:

West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their matches against bottom-half sides since David Moyes returned (W14 D8).

West Ham can become only the second club to go 3-0 up in four consecutive PL matches, after Manchester United, who did so in February 2010 and September 2011 (their last three games ending West Ham 3 Arsenal 3, Wolves 2 West Ham 3, West Ham 3 Leicester 2).

Of course, difficult to ignore other more recent compelling stats…

Newcastle United winning only three of their last twenty matches (all competitions), with thirteen defeats and six draws.

Whilst for West Ham, since losing their opening two games of the season against Newcastle and Arsenal, the next twenty nine PL games have seen them win sixteen, draw seven and lose only six. Only four clubs having beaten the Hammers since 19 September 2020, eight months ago, Liverpool (twice), Man Utd (twice), Chelsea and Man City. Very impressive form for West Ham with 55 points from the last 29 games, almost averaging two points (1.896 points) per match.

Whilst West Ham have a number of injuries, it will be a big result if Newcastle can win on Saturday, especially with the visitors in fourth and heading for Champions League football next season if they can keep their nerve.

