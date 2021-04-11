Opinion

Burnley fans with some interesting (and bizarre!) views on Newcastle ahead of today’s game

Burnley fans have been having a lively debate ahead of the game at Turf Moor.

Certainly more lively than the average match between the two clubs.

Some interesting views from the Burnley fans and indeed some bizarre one.

One or two Burnley fans clearly lazily buying into the media driven agenda of deluded entitled Newcastle supporters and how Mike Ashley ‘saved’ NUFC…

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘Fulham can realistically only hope to catch Newcastle of the teams down there, and even that now looks a tall order with Newcastle having 2 games in hand, it’s bizarre how the wheels have just fallen off the Fulham charge, only a few weeks ago…’

‘I’m going for a whopping 5-1 victory ….Newcastle will be on the beach seeing as Fulham were relegated about 8 weeks ago.’

‘Today depends which of our teams turn up.

The team that played at Everton or the one that was dire at Newcastle.

We really are a Jekyll and Hyde team and I don’t know why. Oh for a bit of consistency. Hopefully McNeill will be in the mood to celebrate his hundredth game.’

‘I was going 2-2, but the fact Lascelles is out tips the balance 2-1 to the Clarets. We are scoring goals again, and Newcastle really aren’t any great shakes.’

‘After Fulham’s loss to Wolves, a win against Newcastle should be the icing on the cake.’

‘Fulham are doomed now. West Brom will be kicking themselves for not beating Newcastle at home.’

‘If West Brom beat Southampton at home they will only be two points behind Fulham and depending on how our result goes could potentially be just five points behind Newcastle with seven to play.’

‘Hoping for a good win Sunday.

Newcastle are still not out of danger and their run in is very tough.

‘Hope it goes to the final game of the season for Fulham v Newcastle against each other.’

‘Some clubs get a bit snotty about different styles of football.

Look how long Allardyce lasted at Newcastle…

Even though dyche gets us playing some bloody good football at times …other teams perceive us as a long ball…one dimensional team maybe.’

‘Back when he sacked Sam Allardyce, Mike Ashley hadn’t been there long and still believed he had to keep the fans happy by giving them who they wanted as manager.’

‘We can relax.

A win on Sunday will almost certainly leave us with enough points although it’s quite likely that a draw also will.

Had Fulham won, Newcastle would have come to Turf Moor going all out for a win – which likely would lead to a win for either side.’

‘Fulham have 6 games to play, 4 are away, at Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton and Man Utd.

2 at home, against us and Newcastle.

How many points will they get from those?’

‘Is this what we aspire to now? let other results dictate our future?

Why can’t we just go out and batter a really poor Newcastle side?’

‘Lascelles is a big loss for Newcastle.

Every time I have seen him play he is excellent in both boxes for the Geordies.’

‘He won’t be leaving Newcastle but a perfect Dyche type player. A big loss for the geordies.’

‘I really want Newcastle to get relegated and never re-appear.

I just cannot do with the self entitled whinging geordies.

They have hounded out virtually every manager.’

‘Although I still hold resentment for 74 FA Cup semi final, I don’t mind Newcastle.’

‘I am still amazed at how Newcastle fans react about the money that Ashley has thrown at that Club and how he has stabilised them debt wise etc. They crave for the days of the Sir John Halls and Freddie Shepherds because they weee locals.’

‘The Newcastle game is huge for us , a win will see us pretty much safe but a loss will put us right in the struggle . Newcastle are the weakest team we’ve played (IMO) having only that big black skilful guy who scored their goals ,then went off knackered , Maxim??’

