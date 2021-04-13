Opinion

Burnley fans comment on losing to Newcastle United – Two big themes emerge

Burnley fans watched on as their team totally dominated for 57 minutes on Sunday.

A goal up against Newcastle United and cruising to a win and moving onto 36 points and all but certain safety…then it all went wrong.

The Burnley fans in their post-match comments (see below) have two big themes emerging, in terms of what they think after this defeat to Newcastle United.

Firstly, a large majority of them feel that NUFC are a really poor team, offering little.

Secondly, pretty much all Burnley fans seeing Allan Saint-Maximin as the big exception.

Indeed, calls of ‘one-man team’ and ‘needs to move to a better club’ pretty much sum up where Burnley fans think Newcastle United and Allan Saint-Maximin are at.

Ahead of Sunday, Steve Bruce had only managed four Premier League wins with Newcastle when ASM hasn’t started, four wins in 33 attempts for Steve Bruce when the winger wasn’t in the starting eleven.

Certainly with Steve Bruce managing, difficult to see him as anything but completely reliant on ASM being on the pitch.

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘We got caught in that five minutes but we should have been winners by then, we should have had a bigger lead.

Over the 90 minutes we were better than Newcastle.’

‘Dubravka saved them.’

‘We could and should have killed the game off in the first 60 minutes, and the fact we didn’t came back to bite us alas.

The good news Vydra/Wood look a long term partnership, BPF was steady enough when called upon, and congrats to Jay Rod on the new arrival when it comes.

The bad news we just can’t handle ASM for whatever reason, he was the difference at SJP, and he totally transformed the game yesterday within minutes of his introduction.’

‘Sadly our best ( and we dominated ) is no longer good enough even against the weakest sides . Newc were awful but took their chances extremely well so can’t complain.’

‘Its been Newcastle’s easiest 6 points of the season. Today could so easily have been more goals for them, including a penalty.’

‘Close game, determined only by 2 screaming goals and a nearly unplayable individual.’

‘Wow, few replies on here massively disrespecting our best manager we have had in my lifetime.

We lost a football match, get over it, are you 12?’

‘I just think there’s a lot of disappointment that sometimes Sean doesn’t see things potentially coming and is too slow to react.

The only way Newcastle were going to get a even a point, let alone an unthinkable win was when ASM came on, yet we did nothing to combat their one and only person who could change the game.

“This defeat hurts me a lot more than the Saints one last week, as i think they are a far better side and have a much more potent forward line than Newcastle.’

‘The way you stop a player like SM is to not let him turn…

As it was on our left either left back or more usually left midfielder tracking back, or the centre half has to go man marking. He can then pull our defence out of shape at will…

“I’m not sure what you do once he’s running at you other than put him into the stand… but that is frowned upon these days.’

‘Poor management. We didn’t respond to the substitution.

Normally, it is because of a lack of choices going forward but this was about dealing with a threat.

We had Cork, Taylor, Stephens on that bench and it is possible to tactically negate Maximin’s qualities with those players. Just sh.te from us.

Put Taylor on for Dwight and ask Pieters to man mark him.

It happened in the first game this season; just allowing him the run of the pitch is embarrassing.

We have just been ruined by a one man team.’

‘Maybe we have the answer on the bench in Dale Stephens, a defensive midfielder who should have come on as soon as St Maximum set foot on that pitch to shield the back four from runs like that.

He needed to be forced wide and back ourselves to defend crosses, like they did against us.

We had the lead and a point would not have been a disaster today, it was always going to give them a massive boost when the pair came on and we just sat back and watched.’

‘End of the season can’t come quickly enough. Our home performances of late have been a joke.

Doubled by f.cking Newcastle just because they have one guy with some pace and trickery. Unreal.’

‘Maximum is a top player, can see him moving on.’

‘We needed to put in a second before wilson and St max were let onto the pitch, but after going 1 up, sat back rather too much.

I don’t think we can blame the central midfield too much.

Newcastle out-burnleyed us at the back after going one down putting their bodies on the line blocking shot after shot.

They got a bit lucky at times.

But, Cork needs to return to the starting lineup as we look a lot better with him.

That would have been emphasised today given the Newcastle’s starting cm pair is the worst in the league.’

