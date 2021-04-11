Opinion

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s dramatic win

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Burnley completely dominating and Dubravka keeping United in the game, until five minutes of magic from supersub ASM turning it around for NUFC.

Brian Standen:

“First of all VAR, shocking!

“As was our first half performance.

“However, once the changes were made the game changed

“Credit Murphy for brilliant finish but ASM is different gravy.

“Unlucky not to get a third as ASM again tore them to shreds

“Solid at the back after Burnley put in a barrage of corners and Dubravka was outstanding.

“Vital 3 points!”

Billy Miller:

“What a result.

“What an impact from ASM.

“Beat West Ham and we’re safe, in my opinion.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever given Steve Bruce credit but I will today.

“I was happy with most of the starting line up and felt the substitutions were made at the perfect time.

“Fulham have imploded over the last couple of weeks and it’s coincided with a bit of form from us.

“Ideal!”

Steve Hickey:

“What a great feeling.

“Forgot what it felt like but credit to the lads for fighting back.

“ASM the big difference but well done to them all.

“I can see a glimmer of hope through 5 very difficult games coming up.

“Sheffield United could be our next real chance for points, though never say die. Get into them!”

Dave Punton:

“If ever there was a game of two halves!

“The introduction of ASM a huge turning point after a woeful opening 45 minutes, where it looked like the story was going to be another missed opportunity and a VAR shafting.

“But that was before the introduction of the mercurial French flyer who came up with a priceless winning goal to put us six point clear of Fulham.

“Huge credit to the players for turning this game around. It’s a massive victory at a key moment. The absence of Lascelles was a concern but it is an opportunity for other to step up and they’ve done that today.

“It doesn’t mask a deeply miserable season, but at least we can finally talk about actually winning a game.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Humongous victory, well done lads.

“Saint-Maximin and Wilson have made the difference so many times this season.

“Without them we are pretty much the worst team in the league.

“With them, this team should be doing far far better.

“Time to pull away from danger now.”

Ben Cooper:

“A vital win for NUFC and one which brings United within a few points of staying in the division.

“It looked an unlikely win early on, Burnley were straight out of the traps and United were lethargic but crucially Burnley only had Vydra’s 18th minute goal to show for their complete domination, the goal typifying Newcastle’s lacklustre approach.

“The Toon came back into the game and created a couple of good chances and should have had a penalty before the cavalry came on just before the hour.

“Two great goals in five minutes put the game to bed, Maxi had a hand in Murphy’s cracker and then scored a belter of his own. Both teams could have scored afterwards but neither team did.

“For NUFC a massive win for a team who worked hard and showed both attacking intent and quality in the last hour.

“For VAR, another nail in its coffin taking five minutes to decide a definite penalty wasn’t one, when really they should have taken one look at it and told the referee to watch it again and make his decision.

“For Burnley, on another day they would have had a draw in a game where they put plenty of dangerous balls into the box but the first action of any Dementia Task Force would be to ban their style of play as a future health hazard.

“Howay The Lads.”

Jamie Smith:

“ASM!! ASM!!!

“Six points ahead of bother and looking promising for clawing away from the threat of relegation thanks to a stellar performance from our star player. There’s at least one more of them up his sleeve for the run in too.

“I just hope there’s a scrap of hope that the club will be appealing enough to keep him after the summer. Hopefully coming weekends will be less tense.

“Got to mention Dubravka too, his quality kept us in the game against the airborne artillery.”

Paul Patterson:

“Maxi turned the game.

“A good three points and safety all but secured.

“Another crack at aiming for mediocrity next season then chaps…”

Nat Seaton:

“A game of two Championship level teams and then on comes ASM…

WHAT A MASSIVE WIN.

“Gives us a bit of breathing space for these upcoming games against teams at the other end of the League.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to smile post match :)”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+30), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

