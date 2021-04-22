Opinion

Big Six Premier League clubs – Punishment of 20 points deduction each?

Now that the so called big six Premier League clubs are on the ropes let’s take our game back.

Starting next season a minimum 20 points deduction for all of the big six for bringing the game into disrepute.

Can you imagine the fun?

West Ham, Leicester, Villa, Wolves, Leeds and Everton vying for Champions League places.

Yes I’ve deliberately left Newcastle United out, but more of that later, and at least some of the ‘big six’ fighting relegation.

A 20 points less survival target for the rest of us.

It’s win, win, win!

The Championship to also get, I would suggest, a donation from the big six to fill their coffers.

Possible relegation for some of the big six and no Champions League revenue for most of them, will see financial fair play rules forcing them to unload the overpaid reserves from their squads, who will then become available to the rest of us at knockdown prices and wages.

The message is clearly sent to the Yanks, Sheikhs and Oligarchs – “Don’t ever think you can come over here and steal our heritage!”

Who knows? The real possibility of European football might even encourage club owners outside the ‘big six’ to be more ambitious and dig a little deeper into their pockets – this is the ‘later’ I referred to earlier – are you reading this Mike Ashley?

It also means that the ‘other 14’, or maybe even other 15, 16 or 17, will be far better enabled to take on what’s left of them (the big six) the following season.

Make no mistake, this is the greatest – and possibly only – opportunity, since the Premier League spawned ‘the big six’, for the powers that be to level the playing field once and for all.

Let’s hope the ‘other 14’ do not throw this opportunity away and make sure that the big six never get more than one vote each!

HWTL

